Red Sox bats finally break out of their slump, erupt in the seventh to take the series over the Rangers

That set up the Sox’ own bases-loaded situation in the bottom half of that frame. But it was Kiké Hernández at the plate, one of the least-productive players in the majors this season, who manager Alex Cora has iced on the bench after starting the season as the everyday shortstop.

The Rangers let the Sox hang around in Thursday evening’s rubber match, spoiling a chance to bury them with runners on second and third and no outs in the seventh. Josh Winckowski cleaned up that mess for the Sox, inducing a ground out and strikeout. An intentional walk loaded the bases, but Winckowksi drew another ground out to end the threat, keeping the game at 5-4 in favor of the Rangers.

A broken-bat single to left off the hands scored two, sparking a 10-6 Sox victory.

Kutter Crawford was lucky to escape Thursday with just three earned runs to his name.

In just four innings of work, the Rangers put 11 Crawford pitches in play with an exit velocity of 90 miles per hour or higher.

Crawford took a 1-0 lead into the top of the second inning, a margin that was short-lived. He hung a curveball to Adolis Garcia that went for a hard double off the top of the center field wall. Jonah Heim later singled to right, tying the contest at one apiece. An Ezequiel Duran double followed by a four-pitch walk to Robbie Grossman loaded the bases, but Crawford eluded even more trouble, striking out Leody Taveras before a Marcus Semien fly out.

The Red Sox took advantage of the leadoff walk in Nate Eovaldi’s return to Fenway.

The Rangers starter distributed a free pass to Alex Verdugo to open the bottom of the first before Justin Turner laced one of his patented line drive singles to left-center field. With runners moving at first and second, Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers both grounded out to the right side, the latter driving in the first run.

In the third, Eovaldi walked Turner to start the inning. A Yoshida single and a Devers RBI double off the Green Monster put the Sox back out in front, and a sacrifice fly by Adam Duvall gave them a two-run margin.

That lead was also short-lived with the Rangers tying the contest on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Joe Jacques took the ball for the Sox in the fifth, striking out the first two batters he saw before a two-out walk to Garcia. The next batter, Josh Jung, hit what should have been a single to left. But with Yoshida in left, a below-average defender with a weak arm, Jung took an extra bag. Yoshida bounced the ball into Hernández at second before it kicked away from the second baseman, allowing Garcia to score from first.

