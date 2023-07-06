Game 88: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have a chance to take the series with the Rangers after Brayan Bello delivered yet again, going seven innings Wednesday night to lead his team to a 4-2 win.
Bello became the eighth Red Sox pitcher with five straight outings of at least 6⅓ innings pitched and no more than two runs allowed at age 24 or younger, and the first since Roger Clemens in 1986.
For the Sox to take Thursday’s rubber match, they’ll need to do so against their former ace. Nate Eovaldi, who spent 4½ seasons with the Red Sox, will be on the mound for the finale. The potential All-Star Game starter will be appearing in his first game at Fenway Park since signing with the Rangers last offseason.
Advertisement
After Thursday night’s game, the Sox will host Oakland for a three-game series before the All-Star break.
Lineups
RANGERS (51-36): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-3, 2.80 ERA)
RED SOX (44-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rangers vs. Crawford: Adolis García 0-1, Jonah Heim 0-1, Brad Miller 0-1, Corey Seager 0-0, Marcus Semien 0-1
Red Sox vs. Eovaldi: Adam Duvall 1-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 9-4 this season when their starter goes at least seven innings.
Notes: Jarren Duran has led off each of the last three games with a hit and scored each time. … Justin Turner is hitting .348 in his last 23 games, beginning June 9 (32-for-92, 18 runs scored, six doubles, six home runs, and 23 RBI). … Crawford has one career appearance against Texas, and he didn’t allow a run in two innings of relief on May 13, 2022. … Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 4.45 ERA in seven career appearances against the Red Sox, six of which were starts. … Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has reached base in 24 consecutive games and is batting .392 in that span.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.