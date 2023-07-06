Game 88: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have a chance to take the series with the Rangers after Brayan Bello delivered yet again, going seven innings Wednesday night to lead his team to a 4-2 win.

Bello became the eighth Red Sox pitcher with five straight outings of at least 6⅓ innings pitched and no more than two runs allowed at age 24 or younger, and the first since Roger Clemens in 1986.

For the Sox to take Thursday’s rubber match, they’ll need to do so against their former ace. Nate Eovaldi, who spent 4½ seasons with the Red Sox, will be on the mound for the finale. The potential All-Star Game starter will be appearing in his first game at Fenway Park since signing with the Rangers last offseason.