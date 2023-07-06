With the Red Sox’ rotation battered, Nate Eovaldi’s Fenway return is even harder to swallow

Entering Thursday, the 33-year-old All-Star’s 112 ⅓ innings would lead all Sox pitchers and his 2.64 ERA would be a team-low among those who’ve thrown at least 30 innings this season.

The former Red Sox righthander returned to Fenway Park Thursday to make his first start against his former team since he signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Texas Rangers. He earned a round of applause when his name was announced.

It’s hard not to look at the Red Sox rotation, one hammered by injuries and relying often on bullpen games, and not think about Nate Eovaldi.

“It wasn’t lack of effort, I can tell you that. I can guarantee you that,” manager Alex Cora said. “There’s a lot of stories out there. I can guarantee you that it wasn’t lack of effort. It just didn’t work out.”

Eovaldi joined the Sox after a midseason trade in 2018 and was a key part of the team’s last World Series victory. He posted a 1.61 ERA in 22 ⅓ innings during the postseason.

“Everything we asked for since day one,” Cora said. “It’s probably one of the best moves that [then-general manager Dave Dombrowski] made that year.”

Eovaldi posted a sub-4 ERA in four of his five seasons with the Red Sox. He made his first All-Star team in 2021 and finished fourth in Cy Young voting after making 32 starts with a 3.75 ERA.

Cora raved about his former pitcher, saying he was “great in the clubhouse, great in the community” and shouted out his wife, Rebekah, for the treats she’d bring to the clubhouse.

“They bought into it. They love it. This is not for everybody. And since day one, he wasn’t afraid of the noise or afraid of the expectations,” Cora said. “He took it and he ran with it … he wanted to win.”

Trading places

The Red Sox swapped backup catchers Thursday, signing Jorge Alfaro to a major league deal and designating Caleb Hamilton — who went hitless in four games — for assignment.

This isn’t Alfaro’s first go-around with the organization. He signed a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp in January but didn’t make the team. He mashed in Triple-A Worcester, with an .887 OPS in 43 games.

The 30-year-old opted out of his deal to sign with Colorado. He played 10 games before being designated for assignment on June 30.

“It’s been a crazy month … flying around the country,” Alfaro said. “I mean I got a little frustrated with the situation … but I’m happy to be back and I just want to give my 100 percent to the team.”

The Red Sox remain without Reese McGuire, who has been out since June 22 with an oblique injury. Cora said McGuire is progressing but that his return from injury will take a while.

Alfaro could also see time as a pinch hitter late in games against lefthanders or at first base, Cora said.

Duran sits

Jarren Duran, who entered Thursday’s game second among Sox in OPS and leads the team in that metric against righthanded pitchers, was not in the lineup.

“We’ve got some good players and we’ve got to move them around,” Cora said. “I know he’s swinging the bat well, but [Triston] Casas is swinging the bat well too. We’ve got to get [Adam] Duvall going too, which is important.”

Duran’s removal from the lineup is one of the downstream effects from Cora’s unwillingness to play Justin Turner at second base. Turner has primarily been the designated hitter or played first base. He took the former position Thursday with Casas in the lineup, putting Masataka Yoshida in left field.

That left just center field remaining as an option for Duran with Alex Verdugo entrenched in right, and Duvall’s entry into the lineup sent Duran to the bench.

On the mend

Yu Chang (hamate) will likely join the team this weekend and play often at shortstop, Cora said. … James Paxton (paternity) will start Saturday … Tanner Houck (facial fracture) got good news Thursday and should start throwing on July 11. His role upon returning is undecided, per Cora … Joely Rodriguez (shoulder) will likely join the Sox during their series against Oakland, which begins Friday … Chris Sale (shoulder) is playing catch. He will make a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., for his son’s tournament … John Schreiber (shoulder) is going on a rehab assignment. The team is targeting a July 21 return against the New York Mets … Corey Kluber (shoulder) will throw a bullpen Friday … Richard Bleier (shoulder) will pitch at least two innings in a rehab game this weekend.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.