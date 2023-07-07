AAPI-owned gallery, Firefolk Arts, fills critical gap in Vermont art scene

The Firefolk Arts space, a 700-square-foot converted firehouse in Waitsfield, opened last month. Its mission is to partner with local artists and businesses to host shows that highlight under-represented voices.

When food photographer Tina Picz moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in 2020, she was surprised to find that there were hardly any BIPOC or AAPI-owned art galleries in her new state. Three years later, the Filipina-American artist founded Firefolk Arts to try and fill the gap.

Photographer Tina Picz stands in the Firefolk Arts gallery in Waitsfield, Vt., at its opening event June 10.

The space’s inaugural show, “Seeding the Trenches,” focused on Black and mixed-race creators. On July 8, the second show, “Peace of Mind,” will feature a lineup of AAPI artists and vendors. Picz organized the event by reaching out to creators she met through different multicultural support groups in her area.

“There’s not a ton of us, but we’re definitely here,” Picz said. “And when we come together, it can be really powerful to see what we can do.”

Saturday’s event will feature work from ceramicists, photographers, illustrators, and multimedia artists. There will be local food vendors as well as performances by musician Diya Kulkarni and spoken word poet (and Picz’s daughter), Harmony Belle Devoe.

Picz said that after moving to Waitsfield, she and her husband began talking a lot about their role as a mixed family in a majority-white town.

“We wondered what we could do to help others be more connected and understanding and empathetic towards AAPI people,” she said. When Picz discovered the former firehouse — an empty garage with blank white walls and a concrete floor with cracks and old paint splatters — she had her answer. Picz liked the space’s rugged feel and how it differed from “pristine museum galleries.”

“It’s fun to have something like this in the middle of a very rural, farming area,” she said.

So far, all of the funding for Firefolk Arts has come from Picz’s personal savings, but she is working to secure a grant. She’s also created a GoFundMe page for public support.

Around 70 people attended the gallery’s first show. When “Peace of Mind” opens on Saturday, Picz hopes to double, or even triple, that number.

“It’s the people that just keep driving our fire and sparking it over and over,” she said.

PEACE OF MIND

July 8, 2-5 p.m. Free. Firefolk Arts, 4424 Main St., Waitsfield, Vt. firefolkarts.com

Nicole Kagan can be reached at nicole.kagan@globe.com.