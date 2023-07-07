The Eagles’ farewell tour is coming to Boston

The Eagles have announced their official farewell tour after “a miraculous 52-year odyssey,” and while “The Long Goodbye” tour is still in the planning stages, the band will be at TD Garden with Steely Dan on Monday, Sept. 11.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the band said in its tour announcement.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12 for all announced shows. The general sale will start July 14 at 10 a.m.