The Eagles’ farewell tour is coming to Boston

The Eagles have announced their official farewell tour after “a miraculous 52-year odyssey,” and while “The Long Goodbye” tour is still in the planning stages, the band will be at TD Garden with Steely Dan on Monday, Sept. 11.
“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the band said in its tour announcement.
Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12 for all announced shows. The general sale will start July 14 at 10 a.m.
Advertisement
The band also said that they want to give all fans a chance to see them, so depending on demand and venue availability, they may be returning to certain cities.
“We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” the statement said. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”
Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.