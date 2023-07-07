Watch for HBO series landing on Netflix

Just so you know, a few HBO gems are showing up on Netflix. Since HBO created its own streaming service, HBO originals have not appeared on rival streamers. While there have been times when HBO series have been syndicated and appeared on other cable channels — “Sex and the City,” for example, which has been on TBS and E! — this new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix is a first.

First up, all five seasons of Issa Rae’s excellent comedy “Insecure” have already arrived on Netflix. It’s the story of a Black woman in Los Angeles, named Issa and played by Rae, who is basically trying to figure out who she wants to be. The stories, always wryly written, revolve around her professional and romantic aspirations, as she decides whether her sweet but passive live-in boyfriend is The One. As Issa’s high-powered lawyer friend, Yvonne Orji is a standout.