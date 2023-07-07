June jobs report all but guarantees Fed will hike interest rates

What it means: The moderation likely isn’t enough to change Fed officials’ well-telegraphed plans to boost rates at least one more time this year , starting when they gather later this month.

The news: The Labor Department’s latest employment report , released Friday morning, shows that hiring and wage growth remained resilient despite the extended series of interest rate hikes the Fed has deployed in an effort to douse inflation. Employers added jobs at a somewhat slower pace than in past months, and downward revisions to the tallies for April and May suggested the tight labor market is loosening up a bit.

The blistering US job market cooled a few degrees in June, but not enough for the Federal Reserve to drop its heat advisory.

“Overall nothing in this report will or should deter the Fed from hiking at the next meeting,” Harvard economist Jason Furman said in a post on Threads. The labor market is “still hot. Inflation stubbornly high. Maybe some small moves towards a soft landing but a long and likely improbable way to go,” he wrote.

Key numbers:

Employers added 209,000 jobs in June. Job growth averaged 278,000 in the first six months of the year, down from 399,000 through 2022. Revisions to hiring in April and May reduced the total for those months by 110,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6 percent. The rate has stayed in a narrow range — 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent — since March 2022, when the Fed began jacking up borrowing costs.

Average hourly earnings increased by 4.4 percent over the past 12 months. That is above the Fed’s comfort level for wage growth that doesn’t push inflation higher.

Keep in mind: Inflation has eased but is still clocking in at more than twice the Fed’s 2 percent target rate. The central bank left its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at its meeting last month in a wait-and-see move, but officials signaled that they would resume boosting rates soon.

The economy has been flashing signs of a slowdown. The office leasing market is struggling, residential real estate sales have tumbled, and consumer spending has leveled off.

But the Fed is focused on the labor market, where a mismatch between strong employer demand and a tight supply of workers is keeping wage growth elevated. Hiring this year is running well above the monthly average of 163,000 new jobs registered in 2019, prior to the pandemic. And the aging of the workforce has kept a lid on the growth of the available workers.

Market reaction: Stock prices were down slightly at 11 a.m. Investors have grown increasingly concerned in recent days that interest rates will remain “higher for longer” than they anticipated earlier this year.

Digging deeper:

Job gains in June were led by government, health care, social assistance, and construction, a surprise given that new construction is highly sensitive to interest rates.

Leisure and hospitality employers added just 21,000 jobs last month, the third consecutive month of little change. Employment in the sector remains below its February 2020 level by 369,000, or 2.2 percent.

The jobless rate among Black workers climbed to 6 percent in June and employment has declined by 3 percent in the past three months, one of the largest drops on record, according to Bloomberg.

The takeaway: The economy is losing speed even as inflation plays the role of the obnoxious party guest who just won’t leave. The Fed will keep borrowing costs high — making it more expensive to carry credit card balances or get a mortgage or business loan — until inflation is convincingly moving closer to 2 percent.

Policy makers risk sparking a recession unless they get the timing just right.

Friday’s job report doesn’t make their job any easier.

