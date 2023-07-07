12 out-of-this-world films to fuel your UFO curiosity

Attention-grabbing claims and renewed interest by everyone from Congress to NASA has UFOs — or rather, unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs), as they are called these days — back on people’s minds in 2023. While we wait for Mulder and Scully to confirm whether all of the hubbub is just swamp gas and weather balloons or actual flying saucers and little green men, now is the perfect time to kick back with an out-of-this-world classic flick. Beam down to your couch and stream these awesome alien-themed movies this summer.

John Krasinski made quite the splash with his 2018 sci-fi horror hit “A Quiet Place.” Pulling double duty as director and actor opposite his wife, Emily Blunt, the Newton native brings to life the story of a family that must remain as silent as possible while on the run from invading aliens that use enhanced hearing to hunt humans. The film received a follow-up in 2021, with another planned sequel, as well as a prequel, also in the works. Available on Paramount+

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

ALIENS

Advertisement

James Cameron’s follow-up to “Alien” took moviegoers by storm when it hit the silver screen in 1986. The plural-named sequel picks up 57 years after the original movie, centering on a new crew that discovers the escape pod of Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley. Awakening her from stasis, she finds herself once again face-to-face with the fearsome Xenomorphs. While there are several sequels, prequels, and spin-offs in the “Alien” universe, “Aliens” has proven itself to be not only the franchise’s best installment, but one of the ‘80s most beloved flicks. Available on Hulu

ARRIVAL

Director Denis Villeneuve wowed audiences with his 2016 sci-fi drama “Arrival,” which was based on the award-winning novella by author Ted Chiang. The film follows linguist Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams, who is enlisted by the military to discover a way to communicate with squid-like extraterrestrials that have landed on Earth. “Arrival” earned eight Oscar nominations, including best picture, at the 89th Academy Awards, ultimately winning for best sound editing. Available on Pluto

Advertisement

A scene from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the 1977 American science-fiction film written and directed by Steven Spielberg. Columbia Pictures

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND

Selected in 2007 by the US Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Film Registry,Steven Spielberg’s 1977 drama is an awe-inspiring classic that has influenced generations of sci-fi filmmakers. The film follows an average, everyday blue-collar worker named Roy (Richard Dreyfuss), who experiences an encounter with a UFO that upends his and his family’s lives, leading to scary and spectacular alien entanglements. Available on Tubi

GALAXY QUEST

A fun parody of “Star Trek” and similar fare, the 1999 action comedy “Galaxy Quest” has become a cult classic among fans. The film follows a ragtag group of actors (played by Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, among other stars) from an ‘80s sci-fi series who aliens unexpectedly abduct during a convention appearance. Having seen their show, the extraterrestrials unwittingly believe that the actors are really the heroic characters they play on TV, leading to some hilarious hijinks in space. Available on Paramount+

INDEPENDENCE DAY

While the Fourth of July may be over, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy viewing the 1996 action blockbuster “Independence Day.” The hit flick imagines a world overrun by alien invaders on the patriotic holiday, forcing nations to unite for one last stand against their tentacled attackers. Thankfully, an epic speech by Bill Pullman’s President Thomas J. Whitmore and some stealthy infiltration by Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum’s characters help save the day. Available on Starz

Advertisement

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the movie "Men in Black."

MEN IN BLACK

Another alien-themed entry on Smith’s resume, the 1997 action comedy teams the actor up with straight-laced Tommy Lee Jones, as the pair play partners who investigate extraterrestrial activities for a clandestine organization. The duo must unite to stop a bad alien bug from destroying the planet. While there are a few sequels to “Men in Black,” it’s best to make like a Neuralyzer and pretend they don’t exist (just stick with the original). Available on Prime Video

NOPE

Jordan Peele takes his horror sensibilities out west for one of the most unique UFO tales to ever hit the silver screen. The 2022 film follows a brother and sister (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who run a ranch to train horses for film productions ... which is also terrorized by a malevolent UFO. As horses and people get abducted, a dark plot begins to unravel as the siblings scheme to capture the UFO on video for a big pay day, that is, if they can survive its attacks. Available on Prime Video

SIGNS

You might not want to meet an alien visitor after watching M. Night Shyamalan’s 2002 horror flick. “Signs” follows the Hess family (portrayed by Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, and others) as their farm becomes the center of extraterrestrial activity, with crop circles and mysterious figures appearing on their fields. As a global invasion brews, the family must keep the faith and fight for their survival. Available on Max

Advertisement

STARSHIP TROOPERS

Are you doing your part? Join the mobile infantry and save the world in Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 cult classic “Starship Troopers.” The often hilarious action flick imagines a future where humanity faces an all-out, intergalactic war against creepy, crawling arachnid-like adversaries. While initially a box office flub, the film has earned acclaim in the years since for its biting satire of authoritarianism. Available on Netflix

Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Under the Skin." A24 Films via AP

UNDER THE SKIN

Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 sci-fi film “Under the Skin” is a thought-provoking and provocative take on an alien abduction tale. Scarlett Johansson stars as an extraterrestrial who poses as a human woman and seduces unsuspecting men in Scotland, luring them to their demise in a dark, watery void. This heady drama features both intense visuals as well as an ethereal score by Mica Levi that will envelop your senses. Available on Max

WAR OF THE WORLDS

H.G. Wells’s classic 1898 novel gets the Spielberg treatment in this hit 2005 adaption. Tom Cruise stars as Ray, a divorced dock worker in Brooklyn who is forced to protect his kids at all costs as aliens start attacking cities across the world. The film follows the family as they make their way to Boston, hoping for a safe harbor amid the chaos and destruction. The acclaimed sci-fi flick earned three Oscar nominations at the 78th Academy Awards. Available on Max

Advertisement

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.