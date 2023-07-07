This Mass. beach camping site ranked as one of the best in the country

It’s beach camping season, and Massachuetts residents don’t have to go far to reach one of the most beautiful locations in the country.

Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked No. 13 on the list of top beach camping sites in the US by Country Living magazine. It was the highest ranking New England destination on the list.

The list was compiled based on “unique natural splendor, ample amenities, and the unforgettable experiences they offer,” the publication wrote.