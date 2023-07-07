This Mass. beach camping site ranked as one of the best in the country

It’s beach camping season, and Massachuetts residents don’t have to go far to reach one of the most beautiful locations in the country.
Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked No. 13 on the list of top beach camping sites in the US by Country Living magazine. It was the highest ranking New England destination on the list.
The list was compiled based on “unique natural splendor, ample amenities, and the unforgettable experiences they offer,” the publication wrote.
Cape Cod National Seashore was recognized by Country Living for its beautiful beaches and “quaint” small towns with lots of activities — including oversand beach driving, bike rides, and hiking.
A self-contained vehicle with a permit is required to camp in the off-road vehicle corridor and spaces are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the National Park Service website. To apply for a permit, visit the Off-Road Permit Station at Race Point Beach in Provincetown with the self-contained vehicle.
Mail-in applications are available to those who’ve had a permit in the past five years with the same vehicle.
Tent camping and camping trailers are prohibited in Cape Cod National Seashore as it does not operate camping facilities.
These are the top 10 beach camping sites in the US, according to Country Living:
1. Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland
2. Big Sur, California
3. Bahia Honda State Park, Florida
4. Olympic National Park, Washington
5. Padre Island National Seashore, Texas
6. Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia
7. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan
8. Cape Lookout National Seashore, North Carolina
9. Spencer Beach Park, Hawaii
10. Pismo State Beach, California
