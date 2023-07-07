Blind date: ‘My date . . . recently joined the social sports league that I play dodgeball/kickball in’

TRAVIS G.: 32 / communications manager

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Coffee, then a hike followed by a brewery

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: Trinkets from his travels

8 P.M. FOX & THE KNIFE, SOUTH BOSTON

ON THE PITCH

William I logged off of work, and fancied myself up. Maybe belted a few Dua Lipa, Gaga, or Florence Welch songs to get some energy out.

Travis I went home after work, texted some friends, then freshened up for the date. I arrived right on time (for once) and my date was already there.

William Travis was tall. I also loved the lemon-print shirt he was wearing, which to me told me he wasn’t afraid of really expressing himself.

Travis My date had a warm and friendly smile and was quick to offer a greeting hug, which I appreciated. He was clean-cut and put together.

FOR KICKS

William We talked about what lead us to this moment. I was excited to find out we both worked in the fund-raising world.

Travis He had recently moved back to the Boston area and was embracing a new city, new job, and making new connections. We both work in semi-related fields (he does alumni relations and I work in donor communications). We covered quite a few topics — from reading and travel to sports and family.

William He told me about some European trips he’s taken that I was SERIOUSLY jealous of.

Travis My date really likes soccer, and recently joined the social sports league that I play dodgeball/kickball in.

William We ordered an octopus crostini thing which, honestly, if I had been by myself, I would never have ordered. Overall 10/10 for Fox & the Knife.

Travis I had a rye cocktail while my date went for a paloma. We shared the grilled octopus crostini (loved), and the kitchen sent out a surprise order of the fried chili chickpeas. I went with the shrimp and pea shoot ravioli and he chose the wild boar tagliatelle. Everything was really tasty.

William I felt I was talking too much. That can sometimes be such a deal breaker for people but honestly it’s a nervous reaction.

Travis Our conversation stayed pretty surface-level, which is fine for a first date, but I didn’t feel like we got to a place where things were flowing super naturally.

HEADING OUT

William I didn’t know if I should have tried to set up a second date during dinner or asked more about what he was looking for to see where to go next. I felt like a deer in headlights.

Travis I was getting tired by the end and was ready to head home. I suggested that we call it a night and my date agreed. We walked out together, said our goodnights. We shared a hug. I think we were both feeling platonic vibes.

William Maybe! We followed each other on Instagram after I forgot to get his number so ... Travis ... hit me up maybe.

Travis I don’t think another date is in the cards. I didn’t really feel a romantic connection. We’re in the same social sports league, so I look forward to seeing him on the courts/fields.

William / B+

Travis / B+

