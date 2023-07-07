Five things to do around Boston, July 10-16

Jump-start your week with a Poster Art Workshop for Teens. Children’s book author, illustrator, and former science teacher Kari Percival will demonstrate how teens can make more creative posters (especially helpful for school clubs). Recommended for ages 9 to 18. Held at Grove Hall (41 Geneva Avenue) in Dorchester, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Wednesday

Dynamic Duo

Pack some lawn chairs and blankets and head to Lincoln for the New England Performance Series with Kemp Harris. Harris, a singer, pianist, teacher, and humorist, has been performing blues and folk-inspired music alongside singer and harmonica player Adam Osgood for 38 years. At deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register for tickets, $5 for children, $35 for adults, at thetrustees.org.

Friday

Just Say ‘Oui’

Get a taste of France at the Bastille Day Celebration at La Voile restaurant in Brookline. Co-hosted by the nonprofit French Library, the event will feature French food and drink to celebrate France’s independence day. There will also be live music from a musette band, face painting, story time in French, trivia, and more. Prizes for attendees wearing the “most French” outfit. 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find tickets (required), $90 for adults, free for children under 12, at frenchlibrary.org.

Saturday

Caribbean Culture

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture at the 50th annual Festival Betances, billed as New England’s longest-running Latino festival. The nonprofit Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción presents musical performances from Boston’s SBM, Cuban artist Bárbara Zamora y Su Orquesta, salsa singer David Pabón, and Latin Grammy winner José Alberto “El Canario” (the canary), and more. A colorful parade and Puerto Rican food for tasting round out the fun. Held at 100 W Dedham Street, in the South End, from noon to 8 p.m. Free. ibaboston.org

Saturday

Next Stop

Revel in rock, country, and pop culture at a free concert featuring REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and country superstar Vince Gill. The Jim Irsay Collection presents a tour of pop artifacts, such as instruments from The Beatles, Muhammad Ali’s 1974 championship belt, and a Jackie Robinson bat, at the tour’s only stop in New England. Held at TD Garden, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Registration required at jimirsaycollection.com.

