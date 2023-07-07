Gardeners share their hilarious personal battles with groundhogs

I have given up gardening (“My Groundhog, My Nemesis,” May 7). My grandfather used to say, “Plant two—one for you and one for them,” so I played by the rules but the woodchucks did not. The best deterrent I ever tried was fox urine in cups around the perimeter of the garden. Chucks disappeared almost immediately—however, they were quickly replaced by foxes. A friend had them under his shed, found about six holes. Someone told him that dog hair is a deterrent. He got enough of it to stuff the holes and quickly discovered it was useless. He went and bought the bombs and did two; the dog hair caught fire and so did the shed. The lawn mower and snow blower went up with it. This area has tons of local farms —it’s much less frustrating to give your support to them and not the chucks.

Bill O.

Michael Tougias was on the right track with the chicken-wire fence but he should have buried 1 foot of it in the ground.

Robert Gamache

Berkley





I could have written this! The only difference is that a word that begins with “F” usually precedes “groundhog.”

cookspl

I’d rather buy vegetables than engage in hand-to-hand combat with a fancy rat.

ddiedow

I never laughed so much in my life. Tougias is a hysterical writer. I can truly associate with his frustration because I’ve lived it.

Josephine Antico

Byfield





I have a solution: dog poop. I rid my garden by spreading waste from our dog at its perimeter. When our dog died years later, the woodchucks returned; we were planning to move so I just re-seeded. An easy solution for dog-owning gardeners.

Debbie Ginsberg

Newton





We love tomatoes and so do the woodchucks and squirrels. We now put plastic strawberry containers around the green tomatoes until we pick them. The critters haven’t figured out how to open the containers yet. I end up sacrificing the unprotected tomatoes, but that’s OK. I still get a big crop.

Newton-mom

Two other things you can do: 1. LED strobe light, motion detector-activated animal deterrents, placed in the garden or at the groundhog’s entrance/exit points. 2. Movement-activated, high-pitched sound deterrent devices. You can get devices that are solar powered/recharged. The animals are not smart enough to wear earplugs or to use sunglasses.

Boston runner

Pack Mentality

I’m a lifelong nonsmoker, but I empathize with former smoker Lukas Harnisch’s nostalgia about smoking (Connections, May 7). I used to be fat, and you bet I’m nostalgic for the days when I had the joy of eating whatever I wanted. Let’s face it: Self-indulgence is fun.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence





I smoked for a long long time, and finally quit after many tries—hardest thing I’ve ever done. I am 100 percent glad I quit, and will never go back, but the social aspect of it was real and a part of the pleasure of smoking.

Pabloc

Every time I smell tobacco smoke—and I haven’t smoked in decades—it triggers such nostalgia. I remind myself that the nostalgia is the best part, and that actual cigarettes can’t bring back the past. This is an important topic because it’s one of the things that makes quitting so hard for people. And yeah, sure, technically, it’s possible to sit and chat without smoking, but that’s like telling a gambler to just go hang out in the casino and enjoy the scene. It’s also kind of a downer for everyone else, who is, at a certain level, bonding over their bad habit and human frailty.

Plumpkin

Room for One More?

I just have to respond to Anonymous/Boston about being invited solo to a wedding (Miss Conduct, May 7). I am a nurse and years ago when all of our kids were getting married, we all wanted to invite our work family but sometimes it wasn’t financially possible. So we decided to just invite solos—it worked out great!

Judy MacDonald

Burlington





We didn’t put plus one on some of our wedding invitations. It was an inadvertent mistake. Maybe check to make sure this isn’t the case here!

bluedog99

Compatibility Quotient

Janet Zerlin Fagan of Newton Highland writes of her dismay that the Dinner with Cupid participants grade each other (Comments, May 14). I was startled because I’ve been interpreting daters as grading the experience, not the person, with the emphasis on compatibility, not character.

Ann Somers

Brookline, New Hampshire

