A great home design idea for a spare bedroom: A bunkroom that can sleep 6

What to do with an extra bedroom gained in a move from Beacon Hill to Needham? Kathryn Hufton’s client knew exactly what she wanted: a bunkroom. “They often entertain overnight guests,” Hufton says. “There are twin bunks on one side and queen bunks on the other, so the kids can host sleepovers or a family can stay here together.” Since the room would service all ages, Hufton wanted to create a look that is both sophisticated and fun; whimsical, but not juvenile. A smoky color and woodsy wallpaper did the trick.
1 The team added a built-in storage bench under the windows and topped it with a cushion in Ferran Belgian linen fabric. The Lulu DK butterfly fabric from Quadrille makes for fun throw pillows.
2 Hufton collaborated with Arniko Woodworks on the built-in bunk bed design. “The client was adamant about having stairs and they work well tucked behind the structure,” Hufton says. The stitching on the Serena & Lily bedding adds texture that echoes the birch tree bark on the wallpaper, while the campaign pulls on the storage drawers are stylish and sturdy.
3 Cole & Son’s “Woods & Stars” wallpaper for the walls and “Stars” for the ceiling, top of the bunks, and reading nook immediately jumped to mind as magical and moody. The paint color is a custom match to the midnight blue wallpaper background.
4 Chapman & Myers’ Moravian star lantern in gilded iron from Visual Comfort & Co. plays off the wallpaper, enhancing the dreamy scheme. Each bunk has individually controlled Hwang Bishop sconces with marbleized shades.
5 By installing a bookcase and desk from the bedroom into one of the room’s two walk-in closets, from which she removed the door, the designer created a reading nook/study space.
6 The handwoven Landry & Arcari rug was a last-minute finishing touch. “The traditional style appeals to adults and it’s very durable for kids,” Hufton says.
