For sale: Spacious condos listed below the median sale price

$649,900
44 BUFFUM STREET #2 / SALEM
SQUARE FEET 1,600
CONDO FEE $195 a month
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This townhouse comprises the top two floors of a 1900 two-family, and was thoroughly renovated for its debut as a converted condo, with new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. Original pine and oak floors remain, though, along with exposed wood beams. The living area is open to the dining room, with cathedral ceilings and dramatic chandelier, and to the kitchen, with two-toned (wood and white) cabinets, quartz counters and island, and stainless appliances. Past a laundry room and half bath, the primary bedroom has a fireplace and striking bath with double vanity and step-in shower. The upstairs landing could host an office nook, and links two bedrooms that share a double-entry bath with chevron tile inlay. CONS Low ceilings on top floor.
Mike Becker, Atlantic Coast Homes, 978-590-4181, mike@atlanticcoasthome.com
Advertisement
$699,000
206 NORTH BEACON STREET / WATERTOWN
SQUARE FEET 1,769
CONDO FEE $200 a month
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2002
PROS This two-story condo with hardwood floors tops a 1910 two-family on a corner lot between Arsenal Park and Watertown Square. From the front porch, the entry stairs open to a sizable landing with a nearby half bath. A bedroom or office at left has built-in cabinets and access to a street-facing balcony, while straight ahead, the dining room has bay windows, decorative mantel, and china cabinet. It’s open to the living room at left, while the kitchen at right has granite counters, stainless appliances, and a pantry/laundry room that leads to the back hallway. On the top floor, an L-shaped hallway connects a newer bath with three bedrooms. The unit includes one space in the detached garage. CONS North Beacon Street is a main road.
Advertisement
Sven Andersen, Andersen Group Realty, 781-739-2258, andersengrouprealty.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.