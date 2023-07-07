For sale: Spacious condos listed below the median sale price

CONDO FEE $195 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This townhouse comprises the top two floors of a 1900 two-family, and was thoroughly renovated for its debut as a converted condo, with new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. Original pine and oak floors remain, though, along with exposed wood beams. The living area is open to the dining room, with cathedral ceilings and dramatic chandelier, and to the kitchen, with two-toned (wood and white) cabinets, quartz counters and island, and stainless appliances. Past a laundry room and half bath, the primary bedroom has a fireplace and striking bath with double vanity and step-in shower. The upstairs landing could host an office nook, and links two bedrooms that share a double-entry bath with chevron tile inlay. CONS Low ceilings on top floor.

The kitchen of 44 Buffum Street #2, Salem. Daniel St. John, Lightshed Photography

Mike Becker, Atlantic Coast Homes, 978-590-4181, mike@atlanticcoasthome.com

$699,000

206 NORTH BEACON STREET / WATERTOWN

The dining room of 206 North Beacon Street, Watertown. handout

SQUARE FEET 1,769

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2002

PROS This two-story condo with hardwood floors tops a 1910 two-family on a corner lot between Arsenal Park and Watertown Square. From the front porch, the entry stairs open to a sizable landing with a nearby half bath. A bedroom or office at left has built-in cabinets and access to a street-facing balcony, while straight ahead, the dining room has bay windows, decorative mantel, and china cabinet. It’s open to the living room at left, while the kitchen at right has granite counters, stainless appliances, and a pantry/laundry room that leads to the back hallway. On the top floor, an L-shaped hallway connects a newer bath with three bedrooms. The unit includes one space in the detached garage. CONS North Beacon Street is a main road.

The kitchen of 206 North Beacon Street, Watertown. Handout

Sven Andersen, Andersen Group Realty, 781-739-2258, andersengrouprealty.com

