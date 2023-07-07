Amid the Sumner Tunnel shutdown, officials say we should leave an EXTRA two hours to get to Logan. But where did that number come from?

And so it was on Thursday, day two of the Sumner Tunnel shutdown , that in Terminal B, the most Boston of all Boston things was going down.

If you’re a Bostonian, it’s not getting stuck in one — at least when you followed the advice of transportation officials to allow an extra two hours (not a typo) to get to the airport, and then the backups you’d been promised were a no-show.

What’s the only thing worse than getting stuck in a marriage-threatening traffic jam on the way to Logan?

Bostonians — who famously love to complain about traffic — were at a Dunkin’ complaining there wasn’t enough of it.

“It’s frustrating as hell,” said Cheryl Scott, a retired school administrator, as she waited for her sourdough breakfast sandwich and explained that she and her daughter had taken the 12:30 Logan Express from Woburn for a 5 p.m. flight, and the bus trip had taken but a galling 30 minutes.

“I thought we’d get here around 2:30 or 3,” she said, righteous in her annoyance.

In case you’ve missed the news, MassDot has closed the Sumner for two months for renovation and repairs. Along with making it easier and less expensive to take public transportation, officials have advised the public that no matter how you get to the airport — and no matter which direction you’re going, to Logan or away from it — you should allow a lot of extra time.

That means you’ve got to start panicking, fighting with family members, doubting everything you’ve packed, frantically hunting for your phone as you’re holding it two hours earlier than usual.

It’s the kind of news that should be announced with grief counselors standing by as emergency sirens blare, but when I saw Massport CEO Lisa Wieland on TV she was so matter-of-fact.

“We are asking people to plan for an extra two hours of travel time coming to and leaving Logan Airport,” she said calmly, as officials stood blank-faced behind her.

Does Wieland not understand that the time a person likes to leave for the airport is a matter so hard-wired that people are often known for their airport-departure preferences, even in death.

“Had my dad still been alive, we would have been here 3 ½ hours earlier,” Kat Lai, a Seattle-bound passenger, said cheerfully as she moved through a security line a mere two hours early on Thursday.

Boston being Boston, some locals now suspect officials are overplaying the threat.

“Massport guidance about delays on both sides is absolute nonsense,” a guy I know messaged me on Facebook, “and google live traffic can prove it.”

Yeah! Why do we need to allow two extra hours going TO Logan when the one-way Sumner Tunnel takes people into the city from Logan, not the other way around? And where did the two-hour figure come from, anyway?

Is this all a plot to make us spend even more money on bottled water at those Hudson shops?

Minus the Hudson conspiracy theory, I put the questions to Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan. Even though the tunnel that goes to Logan — the Callahan — is open, she explained, the Sumner carries nearly 40,000 vehicles a day, and its closing will have a ripple effect that could lead, for example, to the shuttle from the Blue Line station taking longer to reach the terminals.

As for the two-hour figure, that comes from observations made during previous — weekend — closures of the Sumner, when on Sundays drivers were sometimes stuck in traffic for “up to an hour or more,” she said.

When I floated the idea that the two hours was a scare tactic, Mehigan pushed back. “I wouldn’t say ‘scare tactic,’” she said, “but we wanted to get people’s attention.”

Not counting the people at Logan who had not heard that the Sumner Tunnel had closed — or even that there is a Sumner Tunnel — it’s safe to say that people’s attention has been gotten.

One of those people was Rosanna Torres of Lynn, who found herself, and her sons, ages 2 and 5, with three hours to kill before their flight to Orlando, after following the advice to leave early.

“Mommy, Mommy, Mommy,” the toddler called out repeatedly from his stroller, as the older boy debated his doughnut options in the Dunkin’ case, and the afternoon threatened to be very long.

Asked if she would have found it easier to fight traffic than entertain her children, Torres responded immediately. “Yes.”

In Arlington, Jenny Volkert, who has a 7 a.m. flight to North Carolina next week, has also heard the message — two actually. One from officials telling her to leave hours early. A second from a friend who recently texted her a screenshot of a map showing it would take 26 minutes to get from her home to Logan.

Even so, she’s planning to leave at 3:30 a.m. just to make sure. “I’m not a nervous traveler,” she said. Then: “Part of me thinks I should go the night before and sleep at the airport.”

If there’s any good news in all of this (other than having a safe tunnel), it’s that because this week is a holiday week, more cars should be on the road soon, meaning the two-hour advice might be on target.

And any changes that need to be made in traffic-related messaging will become clear over time, Mehigan said, which will be helpful because plans call for the Sumner to be closed again next July and August.

“This is practice for next summer as well,” she said.

Yay!

