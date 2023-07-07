Authorities on Cape Cod, other communities vigilant after unruly crowds scuffle, trash beaches

Police have asked park and beach employees “to report any large groups showing up” as soon as possible, he said. Police will assess the situation and “go from there,” he said.

“We have asked that all parks/beach staff be mindful of the situations in Dennis and Falmouth,” Yarmouth police Chief Kevin Lennon said in a statement Friday in response to a Globe inquiry.

Authorities in towns across Cape Cod and elsewhere in Massachusetts are keeping a cautious eye on gatherings at public beaches and parks after Falmouth and Dennis beaches were overrun with loud, intoxicated crowds during July 4th celebrations, leading to fights, closures, and arrests.

Advertisement

So far this season, Yarmouth has not seen issues comparable to what occurred in Dennis and Falmouth, Lennon said.

The police chief in Truro, Jamie Calise, said Friday that beaches in his community have been busy so far this season but there has been no noticeable spike in public safety calls.

“Although we’ve seen significantly increased traffic this year, there have been no discernible increases in large groupings or alcohol-related calls,” Calise said. “We do have plans in place for special events or incidents requiring increased personnel.”

At beaches operated by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, the agency since Memorial Day has worked with police to address public safety incidents at Revere Beach, Lord Pool in Lowell, and Regatta Point and Lake Park in Worcester, officials said Friday.

At Revere Beach, three people were injured in two shootings over Memorial Day weekend. Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“DCR is committed to keeping our recreational areas, including beaches, pools, and parks, as safe and welcoming as possible for all visitors throughout the year,” said agency spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg in a statement.

Advertisement

“We work closely with our law enforcement partners at the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police, as well as local police departments, to manage any incidents that may arise at DCR properties,” Wolberg said.

Earlier this week, police reported that large, unruly gatherings of people in their late teens and early 20s had set off illegal fireworks in Falmouth and broke into fights in Dennis on the July 4th holiday. Officials in both communities said the crowds left beaches strewn with litter and alcohol containers.

In Dennis, “massive crowds” gathered at Mayflower Beach on Tuesday, police said.

Lieutenant Peter Benson, a Dennis police spokesman, said unusually large crowds of young people began to gather at the beach for July 4 celebrations in 2021, as pandemic restrictions loosened and people eagerly returned to outdoor recreation areas.

The crowds were even larger last year, and police in Dennis had to shut down Mayflower Beach after nightfall as fights began to break out, Benson said.

Authorities attributed the enormous crowds to social media, with people easily able to share information about the timing and location of gatherings with hundreds or thousands of others.

On Tuesday, Dennis Police Chief John Brady ordered Mayflower Beach and several surrounding beaches closed “in the interest of public safety” at about 2:40 p.m., police said.

The crowds left an “extraordinary amount of trash, which included aluminum cans, towels, clothing, shoes, broken glass, broken coolers, beach chairs, and contraband,” which public works employees and volunteers had to pick up, police said.

Advertisement

Police made numerous arrests, mostly for underage drinking, and took alcohol from some beachgoers, they said.

In Falmouth, large groups of teenagers gathered on local beaches on July 4 and the two previous nights, police said Wednesday.

“Their overall behavior was disrespectful and rude, with teens using profanity and taunting officers,” police said in a statement. “There was widespread evidence of underage drinking as the groups dispersed haphazardly. There was also fireworks being shot off in the air and at each other in the middle of the chaos.”

Someone tossed a can of beer through the front window of a North Falmouth home, shattering the glass and nearly hitting a person inside, police said. In Falmouth Heights, a group of teens trespassed onto a condominium balcony just outside a sleeping child’s bedroom and were asked to leave by an adult resident, police said.

Falmouth police said they made arrests for being a minor in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and failing to identify themselves.

Afterward, public works employees had to spend hours cleaning up the “litter, alcohol containers and broken glass” left behind, police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.