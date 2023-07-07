Billerica condo residents tormented by stray golf balls demand action: ‘It’s a losing battle’

Zinging balls have shattered windows, with one landing squarely in her son’s bedroom. The storm door was taken out, chunks of shutters obliterated, the condo siding cracked. After years of battering, the garage door looks as pocked as the lunar surface. The damage has not been cheap.

When she moved into a condo near Billerica’s Swanson Meadows golf course, Mary Conway was prepared for the steady stream of players teeing off steps away from her unit. She wasn’t ready for the hail of golf balls hurtling into her home.

“It sounds like a gunshot,” said Conway, 63, who lives on a cul-de-sac next to the golf course with her husband, Michael, and has spent about $2,000 on repairs. “You’re taking your life in your hands when you’re out in front of the house.”

In June, the Conways and other exasperated neighbors approached the Billerica Select Board with their safety concerns and a plea for assistance with the course owners, whom, they claim, have been unresponsive to requests for damage compensation.

But Angelo Scippa, an owner of Swanson Meadows, strongly denies that allegation. He says the course owners have had a solid working relationship with residents for the past two decades.

“We’ve always had an open line of communication with them, so I don’t know what’s changed,” Scippa said.

Mary Conway pointed to a hole in her siding left behind after a golf ball struck her condo. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Nevertheless, he says, they can’t change the obvious. The condos are, after all, built on a golf course.

“The golf course is there, and the condos are there, so we’ve always tried to work in the past with them,” he said. “We’ve never denied paying for anybody’s damages. We have always tried to do it whenever someone approaches us and tells us that something had happened.”

The clash is just the latest to pit golf course owners against neighbors on the question of who’s responsible for the cost of golf-ball inflicted damages — and coming up with solutions. In 2022, a Kingston couple was awarded $5 million after claiming they suffered emotional harm from being bombarded by errant golf balls from a neighboring country club. The state’s Supreme Judicial Court overturned the verdict in December.

In Billerica, both sides agree some sort of compromise would be a hole in one. For now, however, everyone’s in the rough.

Al Tassone, Swanson Meadows’ condo association president, estimates he’s picked up at least a thousand balls in the development since 2003. Given the location, the occasional stray ball is to be expected, he said. But the constant fear of getting thwacked is too much.

More than the dented cars and broken gutters, he worries about his grandchildren.

“If anybody got hit in the temple with that golf ball, they’re going to be dead right on the spot.” said Tassone, 87. “We’re not looking to fight anybody. We just want to live here.”

A golf ball is seen in the grass in the front yard of a Swanson Meadows condo unit. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The condo association filed a claim against the course in 2013 and was awarded $25,000 to repair damage to the homes. A year later, residents installed a net, at a cost of $15,000, to better protect the cul-de-sac. While Tassone claimed the course owners agreed to pay half, Scippa said that was never the case; they didn’t think it would be effective. The two sides couldn’t even agree where the net would be located.

Just this past December, the condo board filed a second insurance claim against the golf course for the costs of repairs to their homes. They also ordered a new net. Tassone said three companies have estimated the repairs will cost between $61,000 and $65,000. The net cost another $3,800.

While having insurance cover the repair costs would be ideal, it won’t solve the long-term problems, he said.

“We’re trying to get a solution,” Tassone said. “Say we settle with the insurance company. What are we going to do? Fix them up so they can bang it again?”

A window that residents say was broken by an errant golf ball is seen on a Swanson Meadows condo unit. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Tassone appealed to Billerica Select Board member John Burrows for help, and he added the residents to the board’s agenda so they could present their concerns at a June 5 meeting. Ahead of it, Burrows visited the neighborhood, where he said he heard balls ricocheting through the trees.

One woman showed him a shopping bag brimming with the projectiles.

The situation, Burrows said, was worthy of the town’s attention, and other Select Board members agreed. In the meantime, Burrows has directed residents to call police anytime a ball dings their property or they’re disturbed by noisy golfers playing off hours.

“People will say, ‘You bought a home next to a golf course.’ Well, golfers should play at a golf course — not whoever’s hitting these balls,” he said, making a dig at the players’ skill level. “If someone’s hitting balls like that, they should be at the driving range with me. Because it’s bad.”

Scippa said he was surprised the conflict was addressed at the Select Board meeting.

The course has a long history of working with the condo association on damage reimbursements, he said, and they’ve sent contractors over to make repairs whenever they’ve been made aware of problems.

A golfer is seen from Mary Conway’s backyard. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Furthermore, the course owners have never heard of anyone being hurt by a golf ball — or even worried that it could happen, he added.

“We didn’t really know of any changes in circumstances that would cause concern now,” Scippa said. “The condos and the golf course were both built at the same time, so we’ve always tried to be good neighbors because neither of us can really go anywhere.”

Town manager John Curran sent course owners a letter on June 23 informing them that the issues with nearby residents needed to be addressed. He offered several solutions, such as adjusting the course layout, adding warning signs in the area, and even suggesting more safety netting.

Scippa didn’t want to comment on any possible interventions, but he did say they’d like to reach a quick resolution.

Dents left behind from golf balls are seen on Mary Conway’s garage door. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Curran hopes something can be worked out soon. But he isn’t optimistic.

“It’s been ongoing for this long. We might be able to help address it for a little while, but I don’t think it will go away completely until there are no golf balls laying around,” he said.

Conway, meanwhile, is tired of the situation.

She’s put heavy duty plexiglass on the front of all her windows to keep them from shattering again. While the view remains lovely as ever, she said, the windows can no longer be opened.

Once, while talking with a neighbor who was holding his newborn on the porch, they heard the familiar crack and recoiled. A golf ball landed only two feet away, Conway said.

“It’s a losing battle,” she said. “Just a matter of time before somebody gets seriously hurt.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.