Bury the hatchet — it will make you feel better

You’ll find a different but still colorful cast of characters — often with zany nicknames — getting together to share laughs, good-natured ribbing, adult beverages, and nerve-testing competition at numerous ax-throwing leagues throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

Then more recently, it was Gimli in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Drogo in the “Game of Thrones” series.

It used to be bowling. From Jackie Gleason and Art Carney in “The Honeymooners” to Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble to the wacky eccentrics in “ The Big Lebowski .”

“Ax throwing has a unique attraction to it in the sense that it is something new and fun,” said David Kulikowski of Abington, owner of Crazy Axes in Hanover and at Patriot Place in Foxborough. “Yes, new customers tend to be a bit skeptical, but even the most skeptical have had a blast by the time their session is done.

“Ax throwing is sticking around,” said Kulikowski. “I don’t think it’s quite hit its peak yet, given the number of ax houses I’ve seen pop up here, not just in Massachusetts but all of New England.”

Caitlin McKee of Danvers reviews an ax throw to see if it hit the bull's-eye during a league competition at Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett, Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Chester “Trashbird” Domoracki of Malden, general manager of Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett, said, “A big draw is the curiosity factor.”

“While it’s true that ax throwing is more popular now than ever, the majority of people who come throw with us have no experience,” said Domoracki, who oversees five leagues at Revolution. “This means we see a fair number of people who are a little unsure about the activity, whether they’re nervous about their ability to stick an ax or nervous about the overall idea of throwing an ax.”

Much of the skepticism has to do with mixing sharp objects and alcohol. That combination can be unsettling, said Charlie Bain of Everett, but those concerns are quickly assuaged.

“The biggest myth about ax throwing is that it’s dangerous,” said Bain. “It’s not. In three years of throwing, I’ve seen far more splinters than any other injury. At no point have I felt like I was going to get hit with an ax.”

Zoe Spiegel and Sumner Blackburn, both of Medford, click axs before the start of a league competition at Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Another misconception is that you need to be incredibly strong to be any good, or that “ax throwing is a manly sport,” said Bain. Like many sports, proper technique is far more important.

“You see it all the time where some guy comes in and yeets [throws] the ax as hard as he can, thinking it will help. It doesn’t,” said Bain. “Ax throwing is about mental discipline and physical consistency. It’s a sport where everyone is on an equal playing field.”

Fallon Kuehner of Townsend, league master for Wicked Axe Sports Club, Bar, and Eatery in Haverhill, agreed. “It’s one of the most accessible sports to the wider public,” said Kuehner, adding Wicked Axe has customers ranging from age 19 to 70. “Due to ax throwing being a sport of finesse and not strength, anybody regardless of gender or age possesses the ability to throw a 1½-pound hatchet.”

The bull’s-eye is just 12 to 15 feet away and the ax requires only one to one-and-a-half pounds of force to stick to the target. “Ax throwing is a lot like a golf swing,” said Danielle “Dani” Ouellette of Barrington, N.H., who throws at Wicked Axe. “The mechanics are very important, and it’s more about finesse than actual power behind the ax.”

But there still are similarities with bowling leagues. Like many high-level bowlers, top-notch ax throwers bring their own equipment.

Austin O’Brien of Danvers chooses an ax at Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“I do have my own axes. I have too many, actually,” said Caitlin McKee of Danvers, who competes at Revolution Axe Throwing. “Getting the perfect ax for you is the key to throwing. There are a number of amazing makers in this community that create gorgeous handles. It’s a bit of a money pit to be honest, an addiction.”

Likewise, Bain estimates he has “about 25 hatchets and big axes.”

“Like most sports, there’s a massive range for how much you can spend on equipment and accessories,” he said. “I throw axes that I have paid $15 for. I also throw axes I have paid $375 for.”

But the primary focus of the leagues — like the bowling community — is the social aspect, said Kuehner. “Whether it’s competition, a new hobby, or a new social circle, leagues bring something different for everybody,” she said. “Leagues foster a supportive, encouraging, friendly environment, though some leagues put more of a value on skill than others.

Score is kept on a tablet during a competition at Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“The best part about a league, by far, is the community,” Kuehner said. “People come for the ax throwing, but first-time leaguers don’t realize they’re about to gain what we call an ‘ax family.’”

According to participants, ax throwing simply engenders a deep-rooted camaraderie. McKee recalled first going to Revolution in the fall of 2020 to throw in the co-ed Sunday league.

“Walking in, I felt incredibly nervous and didn’t know what to expect,” said McKee, who goes by her throwing nickname, “Gunshow Barnie.” “There was already an established community that I felt like I was breaking into. Yet despite my anxiety regarding this surprisingly social setting, I was welcomed by numerous throwers. League feels like family — the ax community consists of quirky individuals who are searching for a home.”

At the end of the day, however, feeding that competitive urge still matters.

“I started bartending at Wicked Axe back in 2021 and eventually started throwing and joined leagues,” said Ouellette. “I was absolutely hooked right away.

“I’m a naturally competitive person, so although throwing for a fun night out was great, I really liked the thought of the competitive nature of a league,” she said. “If I’m competing against the best, it’s only going to help me become the best.”

Once the strictest pandemic constraints were lifted, the sport began booming. Wicked Axed in Haverhill started with two leagues capped at 16 people each. That community has grown to about 150 people across six leagues, said Kuehner. At Revolution Axe in Everett, Domoracki launched a single league with 25 throwers, and now manages four leagues with well over 100 members.

“It’s a fun, social activity that I started doing with four other friends, just as gatherings were starting to occur again following the COVID pandemic and restrictions,” said Robert Pape of Burlington. “While we’re all competitive in our own ways, we’re all very supportive of each other, push each other to improve, and collectively celebrate the accomplishments along the way.”

The future of the sport looks bright, said Kulikowski of Crazy Axes in Hanover.

“We are definitely looking forward to expanding our leagues and growing the sport and hoping that the leagues grow,” he said. “One of the biggest things I hope the future holds for our venues is the opportunity to host the World Axe Throwing Championship at Patriot Place.”

