President Biden recently began treatment for sleep apnea. Here’s what to know about the condition.

The device, known as a continuous positive airway pressure machine, pumps air through a mask to keep breathing passages open. The disclosure came after indents from the mask were visible on the president’s face as he departed the White House.

President Joe Biden leaves the White House en route to Chicago in Washington, D.C.

While apnea is a serious sleep disorder, it is easily treated, experts said. Here’s what else you should know about the condition and who’s most at risk.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a chronic disease that causes people’s upper airway to relax and collapse during sleep, blocking airflow.

In order to restore their breathing, people with the condition can wake up several times a night, which leads to fragmented sleep and daytime sleepiness.

Dr. Lawrence Epstein, clinical director of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said a number of more severe health complications can follow if the patient does not get treated, including drops in oxygen levels that can increase a person’s risk of hypertension, heart failure, and diabetes.

Who is at risk?

Older adult men, like President Biden, are more prone to suffer from sleep apnea, according to Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Aarti Grover, medical director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Tufts Medical Center said high blood pressure is also a risk factor.

Additionally, those with narrow airways, including people with very small jaws and those with obesity are also more likely to develop sleep apnea, said Epstein.

When should you see a doctor?

Common signs of apnea include restless sleep, loud snoring, and feeling tired during the day.

While roughly 30 million people in the United States are thought to have the condition, only about 6 million are diagnosed with it, according to the American Medical Association.

Medical experts encourage everyone, regardless of whether they fit the typical risk profile, to contact their physician if they have sleep apnea symptoms.

How do you get a diagnosis?

The first step is to visit a primary care physician or a sleep specialist, says Epstein.

The diagnosis is made through a sleep study. The patient spends a night having their breathing, oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep stages monitored to see whether or not they have an obstruction of the airway.

Patients have the choice to be monitored at home or in a lab. “Many patients will undergo a sleep study at home nowadays,” Grover says.

How does the CPAP machine work?

CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure, and it is the most commonly used treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.

It is the “gold standard” based on the guidelines of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, said Grover.

According to Epstein, CPAP is used to open the patient’s airway as they sleep by generating a steady stream of air. The main goal of CPAP is to keep the airway open so the patient can breathe on their own.

“Seeing [Biden] wearing the device is good news,” Epstein said. “It means he has treated his sleep apnea, and it’s no longer a problem for him.”

Are there alternative treatments?

Yes, but CPAP remains the first choice because it has the highest success rate.

Alternative options include oral appliance therapy, in which a sleep dentist moves the lower jaw forward preventing it from obstructing the airway, said medical experts.

The most recent alternative treatment is a nerve stimulation surgery in which doctors implant a device that stimulates the muscles of the airway to keep it open during sleep.

However, Grover said that CPAP machines continue to be the best option. Even though they can feel invasive, they greatly improve a patient’s quality of sleep.

“There are so many different options now, the masks are not as intrusive as they were 20 years ago,” Grover said. “If patients can tolerate it, they should continue with this [CPAP] treatment.”

Material from wire stories was used in this report

Emma Obregón Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.