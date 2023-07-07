Curley Community Center officially reopens after $31 million renovation

“This space is about all of the amazing things that individuals can do here, you can work out, you can swim, you can take part in all sorts of activities,” Wu said at a press conference before the ribbon cutting. “But most importantly, you get to build community and you get to meet your neighbors and friends who are all a part of our family here in Boston and the city of Boston.”

Spanning three city blocks, BCYF’s largest location had been closed since 2020 for a makeover that now features remote work spaces, exercise studios, and floor to ceiling windows with views of Carson beach — prompting At-large City Councilor Michael Flaherty to comment that the space looks more like a resort than a community center.

Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the reopening of The Boston Centers for Youth and Families Curley Community Center in South Boston, which recently completed a long-awaited $31.2 million renovation.

The Curley center has been open for limited programming since June 15, but Wu said that all programs are now open and will be offered for free to community members for the next month. The center has already received over 6,000 registrations from community members of all generations to use the newly renovated space, according to Marta Rivera, the commissioner of BCYF.

Programs include bingo, board games, cooking classes, mindfulness meditation classes, adult spin, barre, Zumba, kickboxing an yoga classes, and a host of activities for young people that will run throughout the summer. However, there is no beach access due to piping plovers, a protected species, nesting along the shoreline of Carson beach, until further notice.

The long-waited reopening of the Curley center comes after years of delays. According to Sandy Holden, the public information manager for the city of Boston, the Curley center renovations began in 2020 during former mayor Marty Walsh’s administration. The reopening experienced delays for the past three years due to structural issues like rusting support columns and asbestos, Holden said.

“The renovations in this historic building include improvements to the air circulation and accessibility, climate resilient features so that with rising sea levels there is protections, a redesigned interior to optimize the space, programming and activities for residents of all generations,” Wu said.

Massachusetts congressman, Stephen Lynch, said that he is excited for the reopening to draw seniors and formerly incarcerated members of Boston who are looking for a sense of community to use the center to meet friends, as they once did when the facility was open years ago.

“I’ve stayed close with a lot of the older members who use the center in the senior capacity,” Lynch said. “And this was their connection to life.”

