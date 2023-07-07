Death investigation underway in Saugus

Saugus police were investigating the death of a male on Essex Street on Friday morning, officials said.
In a statement, police said they were alerted at 6:36 a.m. to the person’s death at 315 Essex St. The brief statement did not provide the person’s name or age.
No information was immediately available on the circumstances of the person’s death.
“Any calls or questions should be directed to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office,” police said.
A spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said only that detectives assigned to the office were at the address.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
Advertisement
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.