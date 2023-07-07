The discovery of a dead body in Southie led to 4 kids entering DCF custody and is now the front line of a Boston culture war

In the days after the death, conflicting reports of the incident emerged, with City Councilor Michael Flaherty telling the press there were “drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment.” In rare moves, Boston Police put out a statement disputing those stories, and Mayor Michelle Wu, after saying she had seen photos of the apartment, called it “irresponsible to be fueling conspiracy theories.”

On a sunny day late last month, the group toured the oldest public housing development in New England: the Mary Ellen McCormack in South Boston. The week before, inside one of its apartments, a trans woman was found dead after someone in the home reported she was not breathing. The death and the condition of the apartment prompted the state to take four children from the unit into custody.

It was a coterie of local political talent: a sitting congressman, state senator and state representative, at least three councilors, and various other housing, police, and City Hall luminaries.

It is still not clear how the woman died. However, the death — and the public safety response to it — touched off a bitter political spat that in some ways mirrors the culture war that continues to unfold across the country.

After days of the back and forth, these officials had gathered to walk through the labyrinth of squat, brick structures, but did not come near the address that prompted the tour. That would be 381 Old Colony Road, which faces the street, several ballfields, and, beyond, the shoreline and Dorchester Bay.

Reports on the incident filed by public safety officials raise as many questions as provide answers.

For instance, two Boston police reports state the victim’s friends called police when they noticed the woman was not breathing. When police responded around 11 a.m., Boston firefighters and paramedics were already on the scene trying to help the woman, according to the reports. A detective processed the scene. By 1 p.m., the woman’s body was being taken to the medical examiner’s office.

But those two police reports do not mention the presence of children, other adults, or the condition of the unit. They also don’t feature details that have cropped up in various media reports about the death, namely the presence of drugs and sex toys in the apartment.

The next day, a police officer filed a 51a report with the Department of Children and Families. Such a report typically signals suspected child abuse or neglect. The officer only cited the “conditions of the home.” That report did not include the number of children for which the 51a was filed.

Boston police recently denied a Globe request for body camera footage from that day, saying its release would be “an unwarranted invasion of privacy” and harmful to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Boston Fire Department’s Ladder 18 responded to the scene, arriving at 11:17 a.m., according to a department report. EMS was already there. (A Globe public records request for the EMS report from the incident is pending.)

The fire department report said there were six adults in the apartment, which at the time “was in extreme unsanitary conditions.” Firefighters found four children in the back bedroom being hidden by a man, according to the report. Firefighters estimated the youngest of the children to be 5 years old.

“All the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information,” the fire department report read. “All adults present denied having children inside the apartment.”

Firefighters also filed a 51a with DCF that day, the report shows. That report does not mention drugs, drug paraphernalia, or sex toys.

The controversy attached to the woman’s death is yet another clash in a long list of quarrels within the Boston City Council that have come to define the legislative body in recent months, including spats over the city budget and redistricting. There was even a disagreement during the last council meeting of June over holding a hearing to review the procedures of the Boston Housing Authority, which manages the Mary Ellen McCormack development.

During that meeting, Councilor Kendra Lara said at least three of her colleagues behaved in a way that lacked empathy and respect for the deceased, adding that some officials misgendered the trans women in the apartment and mischaracterized the home’s conditions.

She said her colleagues were “scandalizing a tragedy for press attention” and that their rhetoric “put our most vulnerable at risk.”

While the council recently celebrated and honored Pride Month, Lara said, “what they’ve shown is very little respect for this community.”

Lara referenced Flaherty’s comments in The Boston Herald, where he was quoted as saying, “There were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.” Councilor Erin Murphy made similar comments to NBC10.

Flaherty, a former prosecutor who is the chairman of the council’s public safety committee, also told the paper that the dead body in the apartment was “from an apparent overdose” and that “a man wearing a wig claiming to be the father” of the children was found in a bedroom.

Lara said the stories of sex toys were “unsubstantiated to date,” adding that such rhetoric furthers “the false narrative that our trans siblings are sexual deviants who our children need to be protected from.”

During a recent walking tour of the Southie development, Flaherty said he stood by what he said and that he had no regrets about his comments.

He said it was clear the children involved needed to be protected, and he wanted to amplify the gravity of the situation.

Making sure the kids were safe, he said, was “the only horse in the race.”

Lara wanted the matter in her housing committee, not Flaherty’s public safety committee. Ultimately, the hearing will be a joint endeavor of both committees.

Still, there remain several unanswered questions surrounding the woman’s death, the conditions of the home, and the response by public safety departments. The death certificate for the woman lists her last known address as Brockton and a cause of death as “pending.”

US Representative Stephen Lynch was among those on the tour. Speaking to reporters that day, he said the group was seeking “more facts about what transpired.” Toxicology reports related to the death had yet to come back, Lynch observed. He also pointed to official reports from Boston police and fire officials “that seem to be in conflict.”

“We’d like to get the whole story,” said Lynch, who grew up in public housing in Southie.

John R. Ellement of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.