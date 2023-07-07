Dorchester’s most persistent man finally got his driveway. Not everyone is celebrating.

“I’m very happy,” Malloy said Friday. “I encourage other people to do it.”

After 2½ years of lobbying the city — and his neighbors — Matt Malloy last month finished installing a hundred-odd square feet of brick pavers on his front lawn, parked a brand new Tesla on top of them, and plugged the vehicle into a charging port mounted on the side of his Victorian home.

The project’s completion marks the end of a neighborhood saga. Malloy, CEO of Dorchester Brewing Co. and a former Zipcar executive, spent years trying to persuade the city of Boston to grant him special permission to cut the curb in front of his Ashmont Hill house so he could charge an electric car without leaving home.

There was no other practical way, he said, to own an electric vehicle in a city where high-speed charging stations are rare — and busy — and the slower units that are more plentiful can take up to 10 hours to deliver a full charge.

He pursued a home-charging station for environmental reasons, he said, and as a sort of demonstration to show how hard it can be to own an EV even as the state and city say they want to transition residents away from gas-powered vehicles. “Everyone should have access to an electric vehicle” — and a convenient place to charge it, Malloy said in March.

At a neighborhood ice cream social two weeks ago, just after the driveway was completed, many of Malloy’s neighbors congratulated him (37 neighbors, as well as a few city councilors, had provided the zoning board letters in support of Malloy’s endeavor).

“Everyone was very excited about it,” said Andrea Barsomian-Dietrich. “I think people ended up feeling really badly that it took him so much work.”

But not everyone has celebrated Malloy’s campaign.

“He calls it a driveway, but it’s a parking space in his front lawn!” said one disgruntled neighbor. “It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous, and it looks stupid.”

“I love all my neighbors,” Malloy said. “Everyone has a right to an opinion.”

After the Dorchester Reporter and then the Globe wrote about Malloy’s quest in March, a debate broke out on Reddit, the social media platform. More than 200 people commented.

“There was a lot of conjecture about who I am,” Malloy said, “and whether I was a good person or a bad person.”

A former chairwoman of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal, the agency that granted Malloy’s special permit, seemed to fall into the “bad person” camp.

“Certainly, a win-win would have been the installation of a Level 3 [high-speed] charger at Dorchester Brewing Co., where Malloy is chief executive, and where both his needs and those of patrons could be accommodated,” Christine Araujo wrote in a letter to the Globe.

Still, Malloy said some good came from his driveway’s 15 minutes of fame.

A California company, ChargePoint, offered him a free home charging station (retail price: $649).

“The vice president reached out to me,” Malloy recalled (and the company confirmed), “and said, ‘we’ve seen your plight.’ ”





