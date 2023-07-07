Driver killed in Norfolk crash

The victim, a 54-year-old woman from Taunton, was not immediately identified.

A woman was killed Friday morning in Norfolk after crashing her car into a tree, according to police.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Norfolk police responded to the intersection of Needham and Main streets for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said in a statement.

Police discovered a sedan crashed into a tree, the statement said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Norfolk Police detectives.

No further information was released.

