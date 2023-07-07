Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for president, announced that beginning July 1 the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles no longer recognizes the validity of driver privilege cards issued by five states: Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, and Vermont. The announcement follows passage of a law DeSantis signed earlier this year that says “driver licenses and permits issued by other states exclusively to unauthorized immigrants are not valid in this state.”

PROVIDENCE — The driver privilege cards that Rhode Island is issuing to undocumented residents are considered invalid in Florida, meaning some Ocean State drivers caught in the Sunshine State could face misdemeanor charges, or worse.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II said, “This bill is about safety and security. When we enforce it, we ensure that the individuals we encounter are who they say they are, and that they are welcome to enjoy all that the state has to offer.”

On Friday, the Florida announcement drew sharp criticism from advocates in Rhode Island.

“If I’m being frank, DeSantis needs to shut the hell up,” said Representative Karen Alzate, the Pawtucket Democrat who sponsored the bill that passed in 2022, providing driver privilege cards for undocumented Rhode Islanders.

“He’s spitting out incorrect information — harmful and incorrect information,” Alzate said. “People who are undocumented don’t qualify for any public assistance. They don’t have legal status. People love to say that — knowing it’s incorrect.”

Also, Alzate said the Rhode Island legislation providing driver privileges increases safety by trying to ensure that all drivers have insurance regardless of immigration status. In years past, many people have reported getting into accidents with undocumented drivers who lacked insurance coverage, she said.

“It’s improving safety for everybody,” she said. “What happens in Florida is not my problem, and what happens up here is not DeSantis’ problem, either. God bless us that we are not Florida.”

But Alzate said she is concerned that undocumented Rhode Islanders could face deportation if they are stopped in Florida, even if they have Rhode Island-issued driver privilege card.

“I don’t think people who are undocumented are worried about misdemeanors for not having the correct license,” she said. “They have other things to worry about. They are trying not to get into trouble and not to have any kind of interaction with police.”

During last year’s debate, Alzate, whose parents immigrated from Colombia, recalled that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained her father for 10 months in 2006, when she was in high school. She said he went for years without being able to get a driver’s license, although he needed to drive to support his family.

“So this really helps children like me — American-born citizens with undocumented parents who really just want to give their children a better life and work and pay their bills,” Alzate said at the time.

The House Republican leader at the time, then-Representative Blake A. Filippi, broke from some of his GOP colleagues on the issue, saying, “Our response to a broken federal immigration system should not be to deny families and friends and workers the ability to drive a car.”

The House passed the bill by a vote of 54 to 15, and the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 27 to 10. Governor Daniel J. McKee, a Democrat, signed it into law, saying, “This is an important issue for our economy, equality, and public safety.”

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said on Friday said the ACLU expects the Florida law to be challenged, and hopes that litigation will put an end to an “atrocious political stunt.”

“Making it a crime for a person to drive into the state with a lawfully issued driver’s license is nothing short of outrageous,” Brown said. “For a state that thrives on tourism, it is extraordinary to see the steps that Florida’s governor is taking to make it as inhospitable to tourists as possible.”

He said it’s “mindboggling” to see a state make it a crime for somebody to visit while driving with a lawfully issued license.

“This is all a show,” Brown said. “It’s Governor DeSantis trying to make some cheap political points at the expense of immigrants. It has absolutely no relationship whatsoever to providing safety. In fact, it does just the opposite.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.