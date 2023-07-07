East Boston man who sold cocaine with his mother sentenced to 10 years in prison

Acosta-Estrella pleaded guilty in September to charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, prosecutors said.

Carlos Acosta-Estrella, 33, received his sentence June 29 in US District Court in Boston, Levy’s office said in a statement . He was also sentenced to eight years of supervised release.

An East Boston man who sold cocaine with his mother and possessed a high-powered shotgun has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said.

Acosta-Estrella and his mother, Ana Guadalupe Acosta Grajeda, were indicted in 2019 and had been arrested after they were captured on videotape selling two kilograms of cocaine to a cooperating witness, according to prosecutors.

A law enforcement search of Acosta-Estrella and his mother’s residence turned up “one kilogram of heroin, an additional kilogram of cocaine, numerous cellphones, a high-powered tactical shotgun with a laser sight, and a box of ammunition for the shotgun,” the statement said.

Grajeda pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and has been deported to Mexico, prosecutors said.

In a court filing on June 26, Acosta-Estrella’s lawyers described him as a “devoted father” who faced a “mandatory 10-year sentence” after pleading guilty.

Acosta-Estrella and his longtime partner had struggled to obtain medical care for their children and while they could rely somewhat on MassHealth, the public insurance program wasn’t enough to defray costs associated with treatment, the lawyers said.

“Though he’d been working in restaurants in the Boston area to make ends meet, Mr. Acosta-Estrella eventually became involved with contacts with individuals involved in drug trafficking who came from the same area in which he was raised,” his lawyers wrote.

Judge Leo T. Sorokin said in an order filed with the court Thursday that he was issuing “a judicial recommendation that the Bureau of Prisons place the defendant in a facility in Arizona to allow contact with close and extended family who reside in Mexico.”

Acosta-Estrella will face deportation proceedings when he completes his prison term, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.