Expect afternoon storms to interrupt this weekend’s sunshine

A southerly flow of air is keeping moisture high in the eastern part of the US. The flow of moisture is evident in this water vapor loop from Friday morning.

The issue with all the showers so far this summer has been due to a jet stream with more amplitude than usual for this time of the year. This waviness helps bring about showers and thunderstorms in a more consistent pattern than would be typical.

The weekend is upon us, and with a midweek holiday, for most, this was a short week. Our favorable weather the past several days will continue this weekend, however, with some interruption.

The position of the trough this weekend will render areas west of Route 495 with the highest risk for showers. But all of us, including greater Boston, have the chance for some wet interruption in the afternoon Saturday, but more likely late Sunday.

Saturday’s highs reach the 80s almost everywhere. Sunday’s highs will be 5 to 7 degrees cooler with more clouds. NOAA

The humidity, which has been at tropical levels this week, will continue. Dew points — which are a measure of moisture in the air — have been running within a few degrees of 70. It wouldn’t matter whether you drove out to Buffalo or down to Dallas and then over to Miami: the amount of moisture in the air would be very similar.

Saturday features a mix of clouds and sunshine and just a very small risk of a shower, especially west of Route 495 in the afternoon. The radar map below shows very little activity forecast, and what is present is mainly west.

Most shower activity Saturday afternoon will be over western New England. WeatherBELL

On Sunday there will be more clouds and a better chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Of note: because of the cloud cover, it’ll be a little cooler.

Moving into Monday there’s going to be a deeper flow of moisture and a better chance for showers. A weather system will be developing along a frontal boundary and moving north. This will bring potential for torrential downpours. These can lead to urban street flooding, which would be the main issue from this scenario.

How quickly the system moves will determine whether we clear out later Tuesday or whether the wet weather lingers for a couple of days. Beyond that, the middle of next week looks okay, and there’s a lot of uncertainty thereafter with how much precipitation we end up with. It’s still an overall unsettled summer pattern.

The national blend of models shows all areas seeing some rain Monday. These numbers are an average, and there's likely to be some spots with significantly more torrential downpours. WeatherBell

In terms of heat, any inland area that reaches 90 degrees Friday — and did so Wednesday and Thursday — will have an official heat wave. Norwood has the best chance of achieving this summer milestone for the first time. Boston however has still not reached 90 degrees this year, and we are now in top 10 category for late arrival of 90-degree weather in the city.

There are a couple of years way back in the 1800s where it never reached 90 degrees, but for the most part there’s at least one 90-degree day in Boston every summer. During the past several decades the number of 90-degree days, because of climate change, has increased. This year is just an anomalous year.

The last time we had to wait this long for a 90-degree day in Boston was 2015. That was also a summer with an El Nino coming on as well. NOAA

There’s still plenty of time for extended heat. However even if August is significantly warmer than average overall, it’s unlikely that we’re going to have a notable amount of extreme heat this year.