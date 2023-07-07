Fish Friday: Here’s what R.I.’s recreational anglers caught in 2022

Earlier this week, Rhode Map took a look at the commercial fishing industry and its impact on the state’s economy in 2022 – $100.6 million in landings.

That’s according to data in an annual report published recently by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Marine Fisheries.

Recreational anglers took an estimated 2.7 million fishing trips in Rhode Island in 2022, catching millions of scup, hundreds of thousands of fluke, tens of thousands of cod, and hundreds of winter flounder.

Today we’re looking at the people who do it not for the money, but for the fun.

The big data point: 2,732,516 recreational fishing trips in 2022. That’s a dip from 2021, when there were an estimated 3,507,188 fishing trips. Several top fish species also saw catch declines in 2022.

Rich Hittinger, first vice president of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, noted that these are estimates, and it’s possible that 2021′s numbers were simply an outlier. But to the extent there’s a real decline in trips and catch, it likely has something to do with the high price of gasoline.

”Guys talk about that a lot – it’s like, ‘Well, I used to go to Block Island most weekends to fish, and now I just stay in Narragansett Bay, or I stay closer to the dock,’” Hittinger said.

Overall, Hittinger said, there are several things holding the industry back, like conflicts with other uses of the ocean. The fishing industry writ large has deep reservations about one in particular: offshore wind development.

Here’s a rundown of the number of each species of interest caught by recreational anglers in 2022, and whether it’s an increase or decline from 2021, based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Recreational Information Program surveys and included in DEM’s report:

🎣 Scup: 5.4 million ⬆️

🎣 Black sea bass: 3.2 million 🔻

🎣 Tautog: 2.2 million 🔻

🎣 Striped bass: 1 million 🔻

🎣 Fluke: 417,000 🔻

🎣 Bluefish: 342,000 🔻

🎣 Cod: 31,000 ⬆️

🎣 Winter flounder: 782 🔻

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.