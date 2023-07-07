Healey claims public records exemption on abortion pill order

The governor was quick to act, and the ink had barely dried on the judge’s decision when Healey fired off a four-page executive order aimed at preserving legal access to the abortion pill in Massachusetts.

But despite pledges of public records transparency, any paper trail of how that response came together is still being kept locked away.

A federal judge hadn’t even ruled yet on suspending approval of the abortion pill mifepristone in April when Governor Maura Healey orchestrated a major reserve shipment of the drug through the state’s flagship university.

A public records response from the governor’s office offers a glimpse into some of the people looped into the development of that order. But it’s unclear how much of the mifepristone collaboration happened over e-mail, or what other options may have been weighed, after the administration — which previously advertised that it would “follow the public records law and provide more transparency” than previous governors — claimed several exemptions and withheld documents.

US District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk made his rulingApril 7, and e-mails from top Healey administration officials show them corresponding with reproductive rights advocacy groups and seeking feedback on a draft executive order over the Easter weekend. E-mails also document the planning of a large press conference April 10 on the State House steps.

The communications don’t shed much light, though, on how Healey was able to quickly draft an executive order and secure a large mifepristone stockpile through the University of Massachusetts, achievements she announced on Monday, April 10, and which appear to have been in the works before the ruling came down.

Healey’s announcement that day also included news that health care providers in Massachusetts had agreed to purchase additional quantities of mifepristone to make available for patients, that the state was dedicating $1 million to support providers contracted with the state with paying for the doses, and that Healey interpreted a 2022 abortion access state law “as protecting access to medication abortion, including mifepristone.”

Some state entities, including the governor’s office and the Legislature, have long claimed blanket exemption from the public records law.

Leading up to her inauguration, Healey told a local talk show that she would not claim that exemption. Back on the same radio show a month later, she elaborated that “there may be certain instances where there are certain things that cannot be provided to the public,” like security and personnel matters, or “deliberative policymaking.”

“Governor Healey intends to follow the public records law and provide more transparency to the Governor’s Office than ever before,” her website says, while noting that “[b]y law, records held by the Office of the Governor are not subject to the Massachusetts public records law.”

Healey’s website says it “encourages you ... to make a public record request,” and lists a designated contact person — the Records Access Officer — as legal assistant Paige Ferreira. According to state payroll records, Ferreira has not worked in that office since partway through 2022.

The News Service sought access to any e-mails mentioning mifepristone between April 1 and April 10 sent or received by Healey, her chief of staff, senior adviser, deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs, and communications director.

The gap in records that the governor’s office was willing to release leads to a gap in the publicly visible timeline, and Healey’s voice is absent from the less than 50 e-mails made available.

Responding to the request, Jesse Boodoo of the governor’s legal office (who had apparently taken over for Ferreira) said that some e-mails had been withheld, without specifying a number. Three reasons were given: “attorney-client privilege,” and public records law exemptions “C” and “D,” which are meant to shield individuals from “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” and prevent premature disclosure of in-development policy positions.

The secretary of state’s guide to the public records law says exemption “C” deals with privacy. It covers information like “personnel and medical files” along with “intimate details of a highly personal nature.”

And on exemption “D,” which the secretary’s office dubbed “the deliberative process exemption,” the guide says the exemption applies to “[o]nly portions of records that possess a deliberative or policymaking character and relate to an ongoing deliberative process.”

The week before her State House press conference about mifepristone, Healey reportedly asked the University of Massachusetts to order 15,000 doses as a stockpile for Bay State providers. That request, or any response from UMass officials, does not appear in the records Healey’s office released.

The stockpile shipment arrived on April 12, the governor’s office said at the time, seeming to place a bookend on those deliberations rather than portray them as “ongoing.”