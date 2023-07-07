His family’s traditional, hand-crafted shoes are catching on in Rhode Island

Trained as a visual artist, Sep started exploring business ideas after moving to Bristol in 2017 with his wife, Amanda Esons, who grew up in the coastal community, and their infant son, Azad. The couple met in Turkey while working for an organization serving Syrian refugees.

Through his Bristol-based business, Tigris Handmade, Sep sells his culture’s traditional Yemeni shoes, and shares his Kurdish heritage while doing so. Made in partnership with artisans in Turkey, the slip-on footwear is handmade of cotton thread, natural rubber, and breathable, high-quality leather.

BRISTOL, R.I. — Growing up in southeastern Turkey, Selahattin Sep earned pocket money working in his uncle’s shoemaking shop. More than 30 years later, he’s now keeping his family’s tradition alive — in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Sep named his brand in honor of the Tigris River, which flows through Diyarbakir, his hometown, the largest Kurdish-majority city in Turkey. Tigris is also Azad’s middle name. The couple now have two boys: 2-and-a-half-year-old Miran was born in Providence.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Selahattin Sep with his son, Miran, at home in Bristol, R.I. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Tigris Handmade shoes come in many vibrant colors. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Most weekends, you’ll find Sep at local farmers markets and street fairs standing amid hundreds of his shoes, in colors ranging from vibrant magenta and neon green to neutral camel and black.

“I did my first show, the State Street Fair in Bristol, in 2021, and we sold 35 pairs in six hours,” Sep said. “People liked to touch and try them on. That’s when I knew it was the best way to make them visible.”

Sep currently offers three styles: the classic Yemeni slip-on, a backless design, and a lace-up version called Barefoot Tigris. Available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes, they range in price from about $120 to $170 a pair.

Sep’s partners in Turkey craft each pair by hand, from cutting the leather, to stretching it on a mold, to adding stitching to the sole.

Advertisement

“There’s only a handful of craftsmen on the planet who know how to do this the traditional way,” he said. Each pair takes several hours to make. “We have a great collaboration.”

Selahattin Sep demonstrates how Tigris Handmade shoes are stitched. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Over the past two years, Sep’s shoes have gained a following among Rhode Islanders. Theresa Dougherty, of Bristol, owns five pairs. “I will walk down the street in Bristol, and somebody will say, ‘Oh I have the same shoes’ or ‘My neighbor has them,’” she said.

Dougherty said they are an appealing alternative to mass produced slip-ons such as those made by the brands TOMS and Rothy’s. “Post-pandemic, nobody’s wearing uncomfortable shoes anymore,” Dougherty said. “These are super comfy but definitely more fashionable than sneakers.”

The Kurdish pattern on Tigris Handmade’s “Anatolia Tigris” shoe is made from hand-loomed fabric. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Her 11-year-old child, Amelia, owns four pairs. Dougherty’s friend Katie Goetz, of East Providence, has “at least seven” pairs, including versions in red, blue and purple.

Goetz said she likes the vibrancy of the shoes’ colors and how well they conform to her feet after an initial break-in process. She also feels good about simultaneously supporting a local business and talented artisans in Turkey.

“There tends to be a lot of emphasis on the downsides of the global fashion industry, like sweatshops, but this is actually a very positive example,” said Goetz, who is the president of a Providence-based company that sells jewelry components.

In a recent Globe interview, Sep spoke passionately about his city’s rich history and talented artisans, while also expressing pain over his experience witnessing discrimination and violence growing up in Turkey as a Kurd, the country’s largest ethnic and linguistic minority.

Advertisement

“Turkish people don’t like Kurdish people, and Kurdish people don’t want to give up their culture,” Sep said.

Over the past five months, much of Sep’s attention has shifted to fundraising and humanitarian work to support those affected by the catastrophic earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and parts of Syria in February. That month, after raising money through a GoFundMe campaign, he traveled to his home city of Diyarbakir, where his parents and other loved ones live, to help with relief efforts.

Sep described seeing devastation, including babies buried under rubble, dirty water and lack of essential supplies. The Turkish government is not doing enough to help those affected, Sep said, and many are still suffering. “Kids need diapers,” he said. “Women need hygiene materials. They need food. They need shelter. It seems like the world has forgotten.”

Sep is still seeking donations and plans to use the money to send supplies directly to victims. He’s also planning another trip back to Turkey to do volunteer work. He said he has donated some of the profits from his business to relief efforts, but he has been careful to avoid using the tragic event to market his shoes.

“I don’t want to profit in any way from the earthquake,” he said.

Sep isn’t the only one selling Yemeni-style shoes in the United States. Other brands include Sabah and Ocelot Market. As they become more popular here, it’s important to respect their cultural origins and history, Sep said.

Advertisement

“This has been our family business for around 700 years,” he added. “It’s not a fashion trend.”

Tigris Handmade is a regular vendor at the Saturday farmers market at Mount Hope Farm in Bristol, Boston’s Sowa Open Market, and Waterfire Providence.