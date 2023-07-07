Hudson, N.H., man due in court to face second-degree murder charge in connection with mother’s death

She had sustained traumatic injuries and was rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, where she was later pronounced dead from what prosecutors described as multiple blows to her head.

On Wednesday, police found Christine DeGiacomo, 57, inside the Shoal Creek Road home she shared with her 26-year-old son, Grant DeGiacomo, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

A Hudson, N.H., man with a history of mental health and substance disorder issues is scheduled to appear in a Nashua courtroom Friday after allegedly beating his mother to death in the home they shared, according to court records.

Grant DeGiacomo is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South in Nashua on a second-degree murder charge, officials said. He is described in court records as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 315 pounds.

In 2020, Grant DeGiacomo was arrested for reckless conduct after he fired a handgun inside the family’s home while relatives were in a basement bedroom, according to court records. The bullet passed through an interior wall and almost pierced the wall separating the home from a neighbor’s, police said.

Grant DeGiacomo was intoxicated at the time and told police that he had “messed up,” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

He later pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and was required to receive treatment for substance abuse disorder, records show. A close relative told police he also had a history of mental illness.

As part of his sentencing, DeGiacomo was allowed to live with his mother in the Shoal Creek Road home but was barred from contacting other relatives, records show.

This is a developing story.

