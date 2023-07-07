Motorcyclist killed in I-91 crash in Springfield

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield on Friday, Massachusetts State Police said.
A 23-year-old Springfield man was ejected from his motorcycle and hit a stationary post, State Police said in a statement.
He was not immediately identified.
At around 2:30 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a 2018 Jeep SUV and a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle on I-91, police said.
Police’s initial investigation found that the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing. MassDOT and the state medical examiner’s office assisted on the scene, police said.
