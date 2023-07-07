Officials ask DOJ to investigate DeSantis-ordered migrant flights

Both states had already opened their own investigations following complaints the migrants were duped into getting onto the planes with false promises of cash payments and job opportunities.

In the letter to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, asked for an investigation “given the multijurisdictional, interstate nature of this ongoing scheme.”

A Texas sheriff and California officials are asking the US Department of Justice to investigate flights of migrants sent from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and Sacramento in the last nine months as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ migrant “relocation” program.

“It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations,” the officials wrote.

Salazar, who had been investigating DeSantis’ scheme to relocate 49 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last summer, recently recommended criminal charges related to the flights. The referral is currently pending with county prosecutors.

The Texas sheriff started his investigation into the Martha’s Vineyard flights shortly after the planes landed on the island. In announcing the probe, the sheriff said the migrants were apparently recruited into making the trip from a migrant center in San Antonio by a fellow immigrant who was paid for the work. Most of the migrants were from Venezuela and had crossed the US border in Texas.

California’s Department of Justice also opened criminal and civil investigations into two flights of migrants that landed in the state capitol in June.

At the time, Bonta, the attorney general, called the stunt “state-sanctioned kidnapping.”

“It is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta said.

Rachel Self, a Martha’s Vineyard attorney who has assisted Salazar in the Bexar County investigation, wrote on Twitter Friday in support of the letter.

“People are not pawns,” she wrote. “Charges must be filed.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.