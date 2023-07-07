Person killed in Dorchester, one of two violent crimes in same neighborhood

Arriving officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person, whose gender and age were not available Friday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers rushed to 5 Leyland St. around 11:49 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of gunfire in the Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Boston police are investigating two violent crimes that took place around the same time late Thursday night, one of which left a person dead from gunshot wounds.

At the same time that police were investigating the Leyland Street crime, officers were alerted to an armed carjacking after the victim flagged them down on nearby 151 East Cottage St., which is located about half mile away from the homicide scene, police said.

Officers located the stolen vehicle on 24 Dunmore St. in Roxbury, and no one was inside at the time. A person police encountered while investigating the carjacking was arrested on illegal gun possession charges, police said.

Police said it’s not currently known if the Leyland Street shooting and the East Cottage Street armed carjacking are connected.

No further information is currently available on both incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





