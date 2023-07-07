Photos of the month: June 2023

Cousins Laila and Shyanne Davis, 7, and 9, played with hula hoops at the Freedom Cookout held at the Shirley-Eustis House in Roxbury to celebrate Juneteenth. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffA tern rested on the head of Mark Baran, a MassWildlife worker, on Bird Island in Buzzards Bay in Marion on June 6.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeArtist Ricardo Gomez worked on a spray-painted portrait of rapper/songwriter/record producer Guru, next to Black Market in Roxbury on June 1. Born Keith Edward Elam in Roxbury, Guru died in 2010. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffFramed by the South Boston skyline, diver Iris Schmidbauer from Germany prepared for landing during the first day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on June 2 in the Seaport.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffMary Ford watched the 13th annual Juneteenth Emancipation Flag Raising and Parade hosted by the Boston Juneteenth Committee and the Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists (NCAAA) in Roxbury. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeCharlie Cecilia, posed for a portrait at the 2023 Boston Dyke March at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common in Boston on June 9.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeMatignon softball players Keyshla Perez (left) and Kyla Vitale celebrated a run during their team's loss to Carver High School in the first round of the Division 5 tournament in Carver on June 2. It was the last game for Saint Joseph Prep and Matignon, which formed a joint softball team. Both schools are closing. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff(Left to right) Andy Scheff held the Lincoln Minutemen flag as he took a break on the Boston Common while Frances Wentworth helped Keith Gilbert adjust his attire during a military parade held on “June Day" on June 5. The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company's 385th anniversary election of officers and change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating back to 1638.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAfter Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández made a nice catch to rob the Rockies of a hit for the last out of the fifth inning, he held the ball up and Pablo Reyes (left) and Rob Refsnyder (right) celebrated the catch. Jim Davis/Globe StaffKelly Sholole, 14, danced among friends in the Hazzel Junk Collective at the National LGBTQ+ Pride Month kickoff event on City Hall Plaza on June 2. Vincent Alban for The Boston GlobeWestwood High School seniors wore their gowns and boarded school buses for one last time on June 2. The buses took the seniors on a farewell tour of five elementary schools, two of which will be closing. At Deerfield Elementary School, which will be closing, students waved to the seniors on the bus. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffGovernor Maura Healey took a short break with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll during a formal swearing-in ceremony for state cabinet officials on June 1. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffAnasia Pierre, 7, danced outside Faneuil Hall in Boston on June 29. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeNewburyport High School celebrated their win during the 2023 Division 3 high school tennis state championships at MIT on June 18.Taylor Coester for The Boston GlobeSonya Malloy posed at the 13th annual Juneteenth Emancipation Flag Raising and Parade in Roxbury. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeCyprian Ojatabu rested after competing in the boys 400 meters on the second day of the MIAA's Meet of Championships at Fitchburg State University's Elliot Track Complex on June 3.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobePhil Enos was among those hanging out on June 4 at the back door of Sligo Pub, a dive bar in Davis Square that closed last month after 75 years. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeNine-year-old Kiki Roland opened the refrigerator in the section of her family's home in Boxborough that is is undergoing a renovation. The rest of the kitchen is in a bedroom. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffGelin Etienne sat on a bench in the early morning rain at the Public Garden in Boston on June 28. Etienne said he has been living outside for over five years as a spiritual sacrifice requested by God. “It’s what God wants me to do,” he said. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffArtist Salvatore Del Deo walked with the aid of his son, Romolo Del Deo, around site of Frenchie's Shack, a driftwood dune shack on the National Seashore in Provincetown that he has occupied with his family for 77 years. The National Park Service issued an order for them to leave the shack in the spring and boarded it up on June 29.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffZee Elhassan, 12, of Boston, celebrated with his friends after he scored a basket against Celtics draft pick Jordan Walsh at the unveiling of a newly renovated gym at the Cambridge Community Center on June 26.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBryan Pfeiffer and Josh Lincoln held out American Emerald dragonflies, also known as Cordulia shurtleffii, that they caught in an undisclosed location in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom before releasing them on June 22.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffGabrielle Logan held a rainbow umbrella while attending the LGBTQ+ Pride Month kickoff event at City Hall Plaza on June 1.Erin Clark/Globe Staff