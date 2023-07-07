Several beaches in Wareham and Rye, N.H., closed due to high bacteria levels

Five beaches in Warehamand two in Rye, N.H. were closed to swimmers Thursday until further notice after water quality tests showed elevated bacteria levels, according to a statement from the Wareham Board of Health and from the Town of Rye.
Briarwood, Forbes, Point Independence, Swifts and Pinehurst beaches in Wareham were temporarily closed as a precaution to prevent any potential illnesses from the elevated bacteria levels, the Wareham statement said.
In Rye, routine testing Thursday found Wallis Sands Beach to have elevated bacteria levels, and the town was alerted Thursday that samples taken June 27 found Parsons Creek had elevated levels as well.
Neither town has announced what type bacteria was detected, but Wareham is working with Barnstable County Lab to investigate the high levels, and Rye is following New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recommendations.
Messages to the Wareham Board of Health were not immediately returned. An employee of the town of Rye said officials were trying to determine the type of bacteria in the water.
