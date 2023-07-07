Several beaches in Wareham and Rye, N.H., closed due to high bacteria levels

Five beaches in Warehamand two in Rye, N.H. were closed to swimmers Thursday until further notice after water quality tests showed elevated bacteria levels, according to a statement from the Wareham Board of Health and from the Town of Rye.

Briarwood, Forbes, Point Independence, Swifts and Pinehurst beaches in Wareham were temporarily closed as a precaution to prevent any potential illnesses from the elevated bacteria levels, the Wareham statement said.

In Rye, routine testing Thursday found Wallis Sands Beach to have elevated bacteria levels, and the town was alerted Thursday that samples taken June 27 found Parsons Creek had elevated levels as well.