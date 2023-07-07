She broke her ‘family curse.’ Now she’ll try to fix Pawtucket’s struggling schools.

Decades later, Royal, 54, started this week as the new superintendent of the Pawtucket School Department, which recently overtook Warwick to become the third-largest school district in Rhode Island.

The daughter of a teenage mother, Royal said she lived on the street, in shelters and even in a car throughout her childhood in Tampa, Fla. Life at home was “traumatic,” she said, where she witnessed violence until her mother left an abusive relationship when Royal was in high school.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Patricia Royal’s life could have turned out very different.

A far cry from the poverty and struggles of her youth, she’s now earning $197,500 to lead a low-performing urban school district that’s sometimes overshadowed by its much-larger neighbor, Providence.

“Education was my safe haven,” Royal said in an interview with the Globe on Thursday. “My home was not a safe environment, so my school was my safe environment. That’s why I’m passionate about the work I do for children.”

She joked that she broke the “family curse,” a term coined by her grandmother, when she became the first to graduate college. She then started her teaching career in Florida.

Royal is the first Black woman to serve as superintendent of the Pawtucket public schools. And while no one has been able to say for certain, she may be the first in Rhode Island. (Both the R.I. Department of Education and R.I. School Superintendents Association said they don’t track such matters, but neither could name another Black woman who has served as superintendent of a municipal public school district.)

“It means a lot,” Royal said, sitting in her new office at the Pawtucket School Department.

The Pawtucket schools have the largest share of students described as Black or African-American of any Rhode Island school district, at 30 percent, more than triple the statewide average. Roughly 30 percent of Pawtucket students are Hispanic or Latino, and 31 percent are white.

“I can relate to children who have crises often,” Royal said. “That gives me a better understanding.”

Royal worked in education in Florida for decades, first as a teacher before moving to administration and human resources, she said. She was plucked from the Hillsborough County Public Schools by former Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters, who hired her in 2020 to be an elementary school transformation officer.

Peters was later forced to resign, immersed in scandal over another educator he hired from Hillsborough County. But Royal was promoted, first to executive director of school support, and then to assistant superintendent of elementary schools in Providence.

Pawtucket’s superintendent job opened up earlier this year after the Pawtucket School Committee voted not to renew the contract of former Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams.

Royal’s hiring process came with some controversy, which was thoroughly documented by the Valley Breeze newspaper.

While Royal made it to the final four candidates to be interviewed, she was not one of the two finalists ultimately recommended by a search committee.

That’s why some, including members of the union representing Pawtucket teachers, were outraged when the Pawtucket School Committee voted to consider Royal anyway, alongside three other applicants.

Two candidates withdrew from consideration, leaving the final decision to be between Royal and Dr. Alexandra Montes McNeil, an assistant superintendent for Needham Public Schools in Massachusetts.

Royal clinched the job on June 14 in a close vote of 4 to 3.

“That’s just the normal process,” Royal said, brushing off the controversy. “I’m living my dream. This has been the most wonderful experience I could have ever asked for.”

More than a quarter of Pawtucket students don’t graduate on time

Royal’s top goal as she steps into her new role is improving the district’s graduation rates, she told the Globe.

“It doesn’t start with the 12th-grade teacher, it starts with kindergarten, pre-K,” Royal said.

Just 72 percent of Pawtucket students graduate high school within four years, according to data from the R.I. Department of Education, compared to a statewide average of 84 percent. Only Central Falls and Woonsocket have lower graduation rates than Pawtucket.

And while Pawtucket scores better than cities like Providence and Newport on elementary and middle school assessments, the district’s standings drop at the high school level.

Pawtucket high school students scored below Providence and Newport on the SAT last year, only scoring better than Central Falls — the worst-performing district in the state — in English Language Arts, and just Central Falls and Woonsocket in math.

Royal said she wants to figure out what is happening in the district’s high schools, which will be part of her initial 30-day plan to “listen and learn.”

She noted some of the struggles that keep students from graduating, such as the need to get jobs while in high school.

“I worked since I was 13,” Royal said. “My mother lied on my paper and said 14. It is hard to work and complete your assignments and make sure you’re getting your credits so you can graduate on time.”

Nearly 70 percent of Pawtucket students are considered “economically disadvantaged,” according to RIDE. The district has just over 8,000 students.

“It’s important for me to let students know: your past does not predict your future,” Royal said, again drawing from personal experience. “Education was my key, it can also be your key out of any situation that you’re in.”

Royal will also be overseeing the ambitious plan to combine the city’s two high schools, Charles E. Shea and William E. Tolman, into one unified high school on the current site of McCoy Stadium, where the defunct Pawtucket Red Sox used to play.

Pawtucket voters approved a measure last year to demolish the stadium to make way for the new high school, which is expected to take at least five years to build. (A new name hasn’t yet been determined.)

“The school is going to be designed to meet their needs,” Royal said, adding that there will be a “huge CTE component,” referring to Career and Technical Education.

She did not name any specific policies or plans she intends to put in place, pledging to listen to teachers about what they need before making any proposals.

Ronald Beaupre, the president of the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance, said he didn’t vote to recommend Royal during the search committee process, instead backing Montes McNeil, a bilingual candidate he felt was better qualified.

But now that she’s in, he said he hopes to form a “collaborative, cooperative partnership” with Royal. Beaupre said he’s scheduled to meet with Royal for the first time on Monday.

He noted that the state takeover of Providence schools, which Royal was a part of, has not yet yielded improved test scores compared to before the state intervention. But he expressed optimism that Royal wasn’t planning to bring the entire philosophy of Providence’s turnaround plan to Pawtucket.

“There’s no way I plan to pack up what was going on in Providence to bring it to Pawtucket,” Royal confirmed. “I’m not here to turn the district upside down at all.”

The School Committee chair, James Chellel, told the Globe he was excited about Royal’s appointment, even though he initially voted against her while he was on the search committee. He later voted in Royal’s favor when the full School Committee approved her appointment.

“I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Chellel said. “We are going to move this district forward together.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.