Statewide N.H. history scavenger hunt has competitors ‘running around like crazy’

Nearly 1,400 participants have signed up so far for the statewide scavenger hunt, which began July 1 and runs through the end of the month, according to Elizabeth Dubrulle, director of education and public programs for the New Hampshire Historical Society, which is hosting the contest as part of its bicentennial celebrations.

If you’re looking for a good excuse to get out and explore New Hampshire, especially if you’re game for some friendly competition, then you may want to check out the “ 603 History Hunt .”

“It’s just a great way to go out and enjoy the state and have fun with family and friends,” she said.

The free, app-based scavenger hunt includes more than 100 challenges. Some prompt players to snap a photo at a New Hampshire historical site. Others ask for a video or written response, with point values that differ based on difficulty.

”We don’t really expect anybody to hit all the challenges,” Dubrulle said, “but we thought people could pick and choose the ones that were best-suited to them.”

The first of the competitive prizes was already awarded. For scoring the most points in the first 44 hours, Laurinda LaCourse of Exeter won two passports to the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, each of which covers admission to 21 museums.

LaCourse said the best part about the experience has been connecting with her family and the other Granite Staters they see while out and about. Her team includes her husband, their three young children, and her mother.

“It’s gotten us all outside, talking about NH history, and running around like crazy trying to find the locations,” LaCourse told the Globe. “We met a few others at locations and everyone was so kind to each other, helping give directions, and offering to take pictures for each other. The game really is connecting people!”

The second competitive prize will be awarded at the hunt’s halfway point, on July 16, then a final set of three competitive prizes will be awarded after the contest ends on July 31.

But it’s not all about winning. There are participation prizes as well: a mug for anyone who completes five challenges and a hat for anyone who completes 25 challenges. (The full rules, guidelines, and technical how-tos are outlined on the historical society’s website.)

For those tempted to join the fray at this stage, LaCourse has some advice.

”My biggest tip for newcomers is to make a list of all the places you’d like to go back to and explore more in-depth after the hunt ends,” she said. “We have a giant list going of museums to visit, places to picnic, playgrounds, hikes to go on, and restaurants we drove past and want to try out.”

The Big Picture

With temperatures hovering in the 90s, boys cool off while floating through the waterfalls and pools of Diana's Baths, a natural site within the White Mountain National Forest, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Bartlett, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/Associated Press

