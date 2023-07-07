Suspect barricaded inside home after allegedly shooting two relatives, police say

When authorities tried to take the man into custody, the man “fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them,” Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha said at a news briefing. “At that point he ran back in the house.”

A 21-year-old man was barricaded Friday inside a home on Colby Avenue in Worcester after allegedly shooting two family members and firing at responding officers, police said.

“We have the area surrounded, [the] city has used the reverse 911 system to contact the surrounding houses,” Murtha said. “We do ask the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved. We have hostage negotiators on scene, we have a mental health clinician on scene, attempting to utilize his family members to get in touch with him.”

Murtha said the two shooting victims were being treated at an area hospital.

“Initially we thought the wounds would not be fatal,” Murtha said. “I haven’t received an update from the hospital.”

Murtha said he wasn’t sure exactly when the incident unfolded, although police on Facebook began advising the public shortly before 10 a.m. to “stay away from the area of Colby Ave. due to a heavy police presence. More information will be released when it is available.”

Police were using a number of methods to try to contact the alleged shooter, Murtha said.

“We do have some potential phone numbers to call,” Murtha said. “We have a loudspeaker. There are various ways that we can attempt to make contact. And again, in a situation like this, time is on our side, generally. We want to slow things down. We want to do everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution.”

Murtha said the man was the only person in the home as the standoff continued.

“There’s nobody else there,” he said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Shannon Larson and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.