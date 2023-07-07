Third suspect charged in New Bedford fatal shooting

Xavier Luis Rodriguez, 20, from New Bedfordwas arrested Thursday night on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

A third suspect has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in New Bedford, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office said Friday.

He was arraigned Friday morning in New Bedford District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and he was ordered held, according to court records.

Rodriguez was arrested hours after a second suspect was charged as part of the investigation into the death of 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes on Monday, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Wyllie Monteiro, 25, from New Bedford, was arrested Thursday morning in Dartmouth on a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact, Quinn’s office said.

He was to be arraigned Thursday in New Bedford District Court. Information about the outcome of the arraignment information was not available on Friday.

Police arrested Sterling Robinson, 24, from New Bedford on Monday in Fall River. Robinson also faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact, Quinn’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

.