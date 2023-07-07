West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year, officials say

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected so far this year, the department said.

The virus was found in a mosquito sample collected Thursday in Brookline and confirmed by the state’s public health laboratory, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year, state public health officials said Friday.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein said the first evidence of West Nile virus is often detected about this time of year. Officials encouraged residents to use bug spray when outdoors.

“We are asking people to start taking steps now to avoid mosquito bites,” Goldstein said in the statement. “While WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Anyone can be infected with the virus through a mosquito bite but people over the age of 50 face a higher risk of severe disease, health officials said.

There were 10 human cases of West Nile virus last year, the department said. Most who are infected with the virus show no symptoms, but some may feel a fever or flu-like illness. More severe illnesses are rare but can occur, officials said.

The peak time for mosquito bites is between dusk and dawn. Health officials encouraged people to wear long sleeves, pants, and socks outdoors or consider rescheduling outdoor activities during those hours in high-risk areas.

“With the recent rain and the warmer weather, mosquito populations will increase and we will start to see more of them carrying WNV,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said in the statement.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Officials recommended homeowners check their rain gutters and drains and empty unused flower containers and wading pools.

“Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water and repair window screens,” Brown said. “We also encourage everyone to make it a habit to visit DPH’s mosquito-borne disease web pages so you know when and where WNV activity is occurring.”

Officials also encouraged animal owners to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by draining standing water in buckets, tires, and wading pools after heavy rain.

“Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas,” the statement said.

“Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE.”

Animal owners are required to report animals that may have West Nile virus or Eastern equine encephalitis to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health, and to the Department of Public Health, the statement said.

