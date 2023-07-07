Carters celebrate 77th wedding anniversary

“As we have looked back at their legacy, it has been really wonderful to see the outpouring of support and respect and love,” grandson Jason Carter said recently. “That word love is really the one that defines certainly their personal relationship, but also the way they approach this world.”

The 39th president is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February. The former first lady is 95 and has dementia. The Carter family has not offered details of the condition of either but has said they both have enjoyed time with each other and a stream of family members, along with occasional visits from close friends, in recent months.

ATLANTA — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 77th wedding anniversary with a quiet Friday at their south Georgia home, extending their record as the longest-married first couple ever as both nonagenarians face significant health challenges.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been on the American and international stage together for a half-century. What they described as “full partnership” began years earlier in the Carter family farm business before his political career and their decades of global humanitarian work since leaving the White House in 1981 and establishing The Carter Center the following year.

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in their hometown of Plains. But their relationship extends to the cradle.

Jimmy Carter’s parents were friends of Rosalynn’s parents. The future president’s mother was the nurse who delivered Eleanor Rosalynn Smith at the Smith family home in 1927. “Miss Lillian” returned to the Smith home a few days later with her eldest son, preschooler Jimmy, to meet the new baby.

In Iowa, Trump touts his support of ethanol

DES MOINES — Former president Donald Trump on Friday headlined his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state.

Trump used his appearance in Council Bluffs to attack his top GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel additive that Iowa leads the nation in producing.

“I’m proud to be the most pro-farmer president that you’ve ever had,” Trump said at the outset of the event aimed at promoting his administration’s agricultural record and touting his oversight of clawbacks of regulations on farmers. “I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history.”

Trump campaigned in the Des Moines area last month, meeting with GOP state lawmakers, influential conservative pastors, campaign volunteers, and a suburban Republican breakfast club. That visit came about a week before he was indicted on federal charges stemming from classified records he kept at his Palm Beach, Fla., home.

Before Friday, his last large event in Iowa was in March, when he spoke to more than 1,500 people at a theater in Davenport and also went after DeSantis on ethanol. He was due to hold an outdoor event in May in Des Moines with about 5,000 attendees expected, but his campaign called it off because of a tornado warning. It was raining on Friday as people lined up to see him.

Ethanol is a fuel additive blended with gasoline and sold across the country that is usually produced by fermenting corn. The ethanol industry consumes about half of Iowa’s corn crop, and the state leads the nation in corn and ethanol production.

As a congressman from Florida, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard, a position consistent with fiscal conservatives who see such mandates as government overreach.

Recent history, however, suggests a lack of support for ethanol may not be disqualifying. In 2016, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who opposes the mandate, won Iowa’s Republican caucuses, handing Trump an early defeat in his ultimately successful White House campaign.

Ethics panel says Giuliani should lose D.C. law license

Rudy Giuliani should lose his law license in Washington for directing former president Donald Trump’s failed legal challenge to the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania, an attorney ethics review panel has recommended.

A District of Columbia Bar committee that heard evidence in the case last year concluded in a report released on Friday that Giuliani, a close ally and adviser to Trump, committed misconduct in pressing a “frivolous” contest to Joe Biden’s win. The bar’s Disciplinary Counsel Hamilton “Phil” Fox, who pursued the complaint, had argued the former New York City mayor and US attorney “weaponized his law license” to try to undermine the US Constitution.

“Respondent’s frivolous lawsuit attempted unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters, and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the three-member hearing committee wrote in their report. “He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it.”

The panel concluded that “by prosecuting that destructive case,” Giuliani forfeited his right to practice law and should be disbarred.

A spokesperson for Giuliani and his attorneys were not immediately reached. Fox did not immediately return a request for comment.

The hearing committee’s findings and disbarment recommendation are the latest setback for Giuliani, but the panel doesn’t have the final say. The case will go next to the DC Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility, a separate body of lawyers who will decide whether to adopt the committee’s report and recommendations.

If Giuliani loses again before the board, he could take the fight to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the city’s equivalent of a state supreme court. His law license in New York has been suspended since 2021.

Giuliani oversaw Trump’s litigation strategy in battleground states following the 2020 election. Working with local attorneys, he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Trump’s campaign in federal court in Pennsylvania arguing the state’s election process was unconstitutional. They urged a judge to toss out a significant number of ballots or to order a new election.

The district court judge dismissed the case and a federal appeals court upheld that ruling.

In response to the ethics complaint in Washington, Giuliani and his lawyers defended his pursuit of the 2020 fight. He testified before the DC Bar hearing committee that he did vet tips coming into the campaign claiming suspicious activity in Pennsylvania.

His lawyers argued that he had reasonable grounds to challenge how the state handled allowing Republican observers to watch ballot counting and county-by-county differences dealing with defective mail-in ballots.

The disciplinary counsel’s office countered that the lawsuit featured information about election practices in Pennsylvania that wasn’t relevant to the campaign’s claims, failed to show how limits on observers undermined voting rights, and had no fact-based grounds to contend that different notice-and-cure procedures across counties should disqualify potentially hundreds of thousands of votes across the state.

