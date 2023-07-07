Wall Street Journal calls for the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich after 100 days in Russian prison

With American journalist Evan Gershkovich having been jailed in Russia for 100 days, the Wall Street Journal, his employer, wrapped its Friday edition with a full-page photograph of him and renewed its demand for his release.
“Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until Evan is released,” Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker wrote in a letter to readers Friday. “A free press is pivotal to maintaining a free society and we all have a stake in this.”
In a letter to readers, Editor in Chief Emma Tucker marks 100 days since Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was wrongfully detained in Russia https://t.co/S3kkCGvzLu— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 7, 2023
Gershkovich, 31, is the son of Soviet émigrés Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich and a 2014 graduate of Bowdoin College in Maine. His parents and sister, Danielle, told the Journal they communicate with him by letter and are hopeful that President Joe Biden will be able to secure his release.
Advertisement
“I rely on President Biden’s promise to do whatever it takes to bring everyone back,” Milman said. “I rely on his team and their expertise.”
Gershkovich was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry when he was detained by Russian authorities on March 29 while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg. He was later charged with espionage by Russian authorities and ordered held without bail at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow through at least Aug. 30, the Journal reported.
“Evan is a distinguished journalist whose coverage has provided an important window into one of the world’s largest countries. His unjust arrest is a brazen violation of press freedom that has far-reaching consequences for journalism and the media, as well as for governments and democracies,” Tucker wrote.
The US State Department declared the journalist to be “wrongfully detained” on April 12. Since being jailed, Gershkovich has been visited twice by US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, most recently on Monday.
Advertisement
At a time of intense partisanship in Congress, the House of Representatives in June voted 422-0 for a resolution that called on Russia to free Gershkovich immediately.
According to the Journal, the House adopted a similar resolution that Russia should free Paul Whelan, a former Marine and businessman convicted of espionage in 2020. He is serving a 16-year sentence in a penal colony.
Gershkovich “remains in prison, falsely accused by the Russian government of espionage,” Tucker wrote. “The WSJ and the U.S. government vehemently deny this bogus allegation and are calling for his immediate release.”
The Journal has created media assets that people can use on their own social media sites to show their support for Gershkovich. The Journal urged readers to use the hashtag of #IStandWithEvan as another way to show support.
On Friday, messages calling for Gershkovich’s release were seen across social media.
🧵 One hundred days ago, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia during a reporting trip. He remains in a Moscow prison.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 7, 2023
We’re offering resources for those who want to show their support for him. #IStandWithEvan https://t.co/ll83UMXlp5 pic.twitter.com/1WwAKD3Mn5
It's been 100 days since Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich was taken hostage in Russia. Today we show are solidarity with Evan and his family, and honor the work that brave journalists do all over the world in dangerous places. #IStandWithEvan pic.twitter.com/DyUglHQdDA— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 7, 2023
Today’s @WSJ has a wrap to commemorate our colleague Evan Gershkovich who has been wrongfully imprisoned for 100 days. This is how it looked on door steps across America. #IStandWithEvan pic.twitter.com/3M4yUJ86qu— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) July 7, 2023
Our colleague Evan Gershkovich of the @WSJ has now been in jail in Russia for 100 days — a travesty and injustice we can’t forget. He must be freed immediately. @AfPalasciano & I stand with Evan. #FreeEvan #IStandWithEvan pic.twitter.com/AfmDdBGcCx— Anton Troianovski (@antontroian) July 7, 2023
100 days since Evan’s arrest in Russia. On this milestone all of us @wsj with Evan’s friends and family are recalling his honest dedication to this craft and calling on everyone to keep pushing on all fronts for his release. The paper’s front page today #IStandWithEvan #FreeEvan pic.twitter.com/l4b7nmc1Fr— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) July 7, 2023
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.