Wall Street Journal calls for the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich after 100 days in Russian prison

“Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until Evan is released,” Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker wrote in a letter to readers Friday . “A free press is pivotal to maintaining a free society and we all have a stake in this.”

With American journalist Evan Gershkovich having been jailed in Russia for 100 days, the Wall Street Journal, his employer, wrapped its Friday edition with a full-page photograph of him and renewed its demand for his release.

Gershkovich, 31, is the son of Soviet émigrés Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich and a 2014 graduate of Bowdoin College in Maine. His parents and sister, Danielle, told the Journal they communicate with him by letter and are hopeful that President Joe Biden will be able to secure his release.

“I rely on President Biden’s promise to do whatever it takes to bring everyone back,” Milman said. “I rely on his team and their expertise.”

Gershkovich was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry when he was detained by Russian authorities on March 29 while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg. He was later charged with espionage by Russian authorities and ordered held without bail at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow through at least Aug. 30, the Journal reported.

“Evan is a distinguished journalist whose coverage has provided an important window into one of the world’s largest countries. His unjust arrest is a brazen violation of press freedom that has far-reaching consequences for journalism and the media, as well as for governments and democracies,” Tucker wrote.

The US State Department declared the journalist to be “wrongfully detained” on April 12. Since being jailed, Gershkovich has been visited twice by US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, most recently on Monday.

At a time of intense partisanship in Congress, the House of Representatives in June voted 422-0 for a resolution that called on Russia to free Gershkovich immediately.

According to the Journal, the House adopted a similar resolution that Russia should free Paul Whelan, a former Marine and businessman convicted of espionage in 2020. He is serving a 16-year sentence in a penal colony.

Gershkovich “remains in prison, falsely accused by the Russian government of espionage,” Tucker wrote. “The WSJ and the U.S. government vehemently deny this bogus allegation and are calling for his immediate release.”

The Journal has created media assets that people can use on their own social media sites to show their support for Gershkovich. The Journal urged readers to use the hashtag of #IStandWithEvan as another way to show support.

On Friday, messages calling for Gershkovich’s release were seen across social media.

