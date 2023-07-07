Ocasio-Cortez endorses Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong signal of Democratic unity

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong sign of Democratic unity from one of the party’s most liberal members.

“I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have," Ocasio-Cortez said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday. "I do think that there are ebbs and flows.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist from New York, has sometimes bucked Biden and the party’s leaders, including voting against the deal the president negotiated with Republicans in May to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and casting the lone Democratic vote against a spending bill to keep the government operating and avoid a partial government shutdown.