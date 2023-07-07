Grateful to Governor Healey for putting driver’s license law in motion

Re “Officials expect surge of driver’s license applications” (Metro, July 4): On July 1, Massachusetts joined close to 20 states offering licenses to residents regardless of immigration status. We are grateful to Governor Maura Healey’s administration for implementing this law after years of debate and for dedicating significant resources to support the Registry of Motor Vehicles in preparing for the influx of new applicants.

There will certainly be challenges in implementing the Work and Family Mobility Act, with thousands of new applicants heading to RMV locations, but it will be worth it.

Studies show that expanding access to licenses greatly increases driver safety and insurance coverage on our roads while reducing accidents and hit-and-runs. Implementing this law also will promote racial equity by easing access to employment for many immigrant families who rely on a car for work. In addition, our economy will benefit as applicants pay licensing fees, buy cars, and travel across the Commonwealth.