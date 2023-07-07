Maybe the time is up for legacy admissions

In its June 30 editorial, “Colleges must still seek racial diversity,” the Globe calls for schools to eliminate preferences for children of alumni, who, due to systemic racism and wealth gaps, are more likely to be white. Schools long ago should have ceased to perpetuate a practice created in the 1920s to exclude Jewish students from elite institutions, but they haven’t.

Schools have a finite number of seats in each class. By reserving seats for children of alumni, they limit opportunities for all others, especially immigrants and first-generation college students. Legacy policies also harm students of color and those from low-income families since they are less likely to have parents who attended college.

In at least 19 states, no public universities use legacy preferences, according to our policy affiliate, Education Reform Now. In Massachusetts, 69 percent of public universities do so — the third-worst rate in the nation.

Among all Massachusetts higher education institutions, 75 percent provide a legacy preference, perpetuating systemic racism, supporting an inequitable practice, and giving an advantage to students based on their birthright.

Massachusetts should end this shameful practice.

Mary Tamer

Executive director

Democrats for Education Reform Massachusetts

Boston





Schools can show their commitment to diversity, inclusion by dropping legacy preferences

Given the recent Supreme Court decision barring consideration of race in admissions at colleges and universities, one thing that schools can do now is to drop their legacy preferences. While this might affect alumni donations, it would make a strong statement and demonstrate that colleges are willing to stand up for their commitment to having a diversified student body. Perhaps there would be enough alumni who support the need to diversify their alma maters to balance any loss of donations.

Legacies are most often white and wealthier, and they rely on the advantage of admissions preferences, to the disadvantage of people of color and lower-income white applicants. This Supreme Court ruling behooves us to take a stand: Will it be for diversity and inclusion or discrimination and exclusion?

Jennifer Wolfrum

Watertown