Imagine a President Cheney — it’s easy if you try

Liz Cheney’s recent remarks in New York on the topic of “electing idiots” (Political Notebook, Page A6, June 28) reinforce my long-held belief that the former Republican representative from Wyoming would make a better president than any of the announced candidates. Between MAGA on the right and woke culture on the left, our political dialogue has sacrificed intelligence on the altar of abject partisanship. In this poisonous atmosphere, truth and reason have taken a back seat.

Unfortunately, she has little chance of ascending to the presidency.