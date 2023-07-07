scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

A floating perch gives new meaning to remote work

Updated July 7, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Michael Ancevic worked on his laptop on his boat while it was docked at Cape Ann Marina in Gloucester.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Great article on boat owners giving remote work a new meaning (“Waving the office goodbye (sort of),” Page A1, July 1). Hybrid work has allowed many to take a step back and do the things they love — often while working. The paddleboard community is included in this revelation.

Many of us, thanks to waterproof phone cases, are reading e-mail and making Zoom calls from our SUP (stand-up paddleboard) on the water once we know which mooring has good cell service. And just to make sure we brand it right: Those are “board meetings.”

See you on the water!

Lisa Freed

Bedford

