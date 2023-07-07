A floating perch gives new meaning to remote work

Great article on boat owners giving remote work a new meaning (“Waving the office goodbye (sort of),” Page A1, July 1). Hybrid work has allowed many to take a step back and do the things they love — often while working. The paddleboard community is included in this revelation.

Many of us, thanks to waterproof phone cases, are reading e-mail and making Zoom calls from our SUP (stand-up paddleboard) on the water once we know which mooring has good cell service. And just to make sure we brand it right: Those are “board meetings.”

See you on the water!