After surprising snub, Revolution’s Carles Gil named to MLS All-Star Team

Gil and Glesnes are two of 14 players selected by All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney, though the D.C. United manager passed over both in June. MLS Commissioner Don Garber also picked two players, while the remaining 12 were named via a fan, player, and media vote.

Gil and Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could face off against goalkeeper Matt Turner, their former New England teammate, when the MLS All-Stars take on English Premier League club Arsenal July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Head coach Bruce Arena and the New England Revolution were incredulous when Carles Gil was not among the 26 players named to the MLS All-Star Team last month. The snub was rectified on Friday, when the Spanish midfielder added to the squad along with Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes.

Advertisement

When Gil was initially left off the roster, Arena said it didn’t make any sense.

“You shouldn’t be calling it an All-Star Game if Carles isn’t in the lineup,” the head coach said.

Gil leads the Revolution, who are third in the Eastern Conference, with seven goals and nine assists in 19 matches. The 30-year-old’s 16 goal contributions is tied for third in MLS.

“Carles is one of the top five players in the league,” Arena said. “Leave it at that.”

The 2021 MLS MVP, Gil is the fifth player in franchise history to earn three consecutive All-Star selections, joining Shalrie Joseph (2004-11), Matt Reis (2005-08), Taylor Twellman (2005-07), and Clint Dempsey (2004-06).

Since signing with the Revolution from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña in 2019, Gil has the most assists in MLS (62). His 0.51 assists per 90 minutes played is the third-best rate in league history (min. 20 assists).

The Revolution have three more matches before the All-Star Game. New England visits the New York Red Bulls on Saturday before returning to Foxborough for games against Atlanta United and Rooney’s D.C. United.

Advertisement





Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.