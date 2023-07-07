A questionable yellow card led to Carles Gil being suspended for Saturday’s match, and there’s nothing the Revolution can do about it

“The yellow card was a huge mistake by the referee and we’re punishing one of the best players in the league by poor officiating,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said after practice this week.

Referee Jon Freemon cautioned Gil for “simulation,” his fifth yellow card of the season (the others were for dissent), meaning a suspension for the Revolution’s visit to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

FOXBOROUGH — Revolution captain Carles Gil is among the most-fouled players in MLS and has often been knocked off his feet in four-plus seasons. But Gil had seldom been accused of diving — until the second half of the 2-2 tie at FC Cincinnati last Saturday.

Arena said he discussed the call with Freemon after the game, and that there is no way for the Revolution to appeal the decision.

“In all honesty, we should have a protocol that would examine a call like that and take back the yellow card,” Arena said.

As for a chance of appealing, Arena said, “No. And it’s the fault of everyone involved — the governing bodies, everything — because your job is to correct mistakes, and that’s a mistake that should be corrected. You can give me all the garbage about what the rules are and this and that, but a player should not be suspended when a referee makes such an obvious error.”

With the Revolution leading, 2-1, in the 50th minute, Gil lifted the ball over a sliding Santiago Arias, Cincinnati’s right back, and appeared to be on a path toward the end line when he went down following contact. Replays revealed the play to be a textbook situation in which Arias was outwitted, missed the ball, and caught Gil.

“The player was fouled,” Arena said. “If anyone gets a yellow card, it’s the defender there.”

Arena said after the game, “We talked to the referee and he told us that he looked at it again and it was definitely not a foul. Which is very typical of what we hear. They never own up to mistakes. In all fairness to the referee, it might not have been in his line of vision. However, at the start of the half and with a player like that you don’t issue a yellow card. And the fourth official did not help — it’s not a play that the VAR looks at. It’s a shame. And Carles has four previous cautions for dissent because he’s fouled so much. So it’s one mistake on top of another.”

Gil also compiled five cautions in 2019, his first year in the league, all for dissent. Gil said frustration led to the complaints, but he knew where to draw the line, and spaced out the yellow cards so as to not be suspended. In May, after a game in Miami that included what appeared to be a third caution issued to an opponent, then an initial non-call (later changed to a caution) that left Gil with cleat marks in his thigh and no free kick to show for it, he said, “I prefer to just forget [referee] decisions and just play.”

Gil’s incomprehension is understandable. He is among the most skillful players in league history, and opponents that can’t keep up often resort to not playing the ball; or, when they do go for the ball, are left sprawling, as Arias seemed to be.

Gil, the league MVP in 2021, is also one of the cleanest players in MLS. This year, he committed zero fouls in the first half of the season.

But now scrutiny could increase on Gil, since he has been penalized for embellishment.

“Carles is as honest a player as there is in the league,” Arena said. “The referee said he dove, or whatever word they use.”

The Revolution (10-3-7, 37 points), third place in the Eastern Conference, have won only twice at Red Bull Arena in 13 years.

“No one will fill that role,” Arena said of Gil’s playmaking position. “We will find a way to put 11 players on the field, and it’s all part of it. This happens throughout the year with suspensions, injuries, or whatever, so we’ll be prepared to play on Saturday.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.